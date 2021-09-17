12th-$36,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 10:07. Good. forced pace 2p,driving

Fractional/Final Time: 21.940, 44.890, 57.400, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.750.

Trainer: Troy Bethke

Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Kela-Angel in Lace

Scratched: Love My Boss.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Ray's Angel1231121-hd1-11-1½1-¾L. Wade7.40
Westons Wildcat118632-22-1½3-hd2-noM. Arroyo7.60
May We All123913-½4-12-½3-nkR. Fuentes6.10
Public Safety12381110-67-25-2½4-1½Q. Hamilton17.00
Got Even Smarter123546-1½5-34-2½5-4¼I. Hernandez1.80
Water Patrol123410119-½8-½6-3½A. Canchari31.70
Sahm Tequila119188-3½10-110-107-nkB. Williams65.20
Gabriel's Legend1191099-hd8-47-2½8-¾K. Harr49.00
Golden Gulley119255-16-29-19-6L. Negron21.50
Fire Extinguisher120764-13-16-½10-14R. Eikleberry2.80
Mynameis Prince123377-hd111111L. Fuentes18.30
12 (11)Ray's Angel16.8011.207.80
7 (6)Westons Wildcat9.205.60
10 (9)May We All6.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (1/11-2-12) 3 Correct Paid $87.05. $1 Daily Double (2-12) paid $66.70; $1 Exacta (12-7) paid $71.90; $0.1 Superfecta (12-7-10-9) paid $405.55; $0.5 Trifecta (12-7-10) paid $237.80; $2,892,591. Handle $283,930. Total Handle $3,176,521.

