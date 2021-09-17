12th-$36,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 10:07. Good. forced pace 2p,driving
Fractional/Final Time: 21.940, 44.890, 57.400, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.750.
Trainer: Troy Bethke
Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Kela-Angel in Lace
Scratched: Love My Boss.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Ray's Angel
|123
|11
|2
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-¾
|L. Wade
|7.40
|Westons Wildcat
|118
|6
|3
|2-2
|2-1½
|3-hd
|2-no
|M. Arroyo
|7.60
|May We All
|123
|9
|1
|3-½
|4-1
|2-½
|3-nk
|R. Fuentes
|6.10
|Public Safety
|123
|8
|11
|10-6
|7-2
|5-2½
|4-1½
|Q. Hamilton
|17.00
|Got Even Smarter
|123
|5
|4
|6-1½
|5-3
|4-2½
|5-4¼
|I. Hernandez
|1.80
|Water Patrol
|123
|4
|10
|11
|9-½
|8-½
|6-3½
|A. Canchari
|31.70
|Sahm Tequila
|119
|1
|8
|8-3½
|10-1
|10-10
|7-nk
|B. Williams
|65.20
|Gabriel's Legend
|119
|10
|9
|9-hd
|8-4
|7-2½
|8-¾
|K. Harr
|49.00
|Golden Gulley
|119
|2
|5
|5-1
|6-2
|9-1
|9-6
|L. Negron
|21.50
|Fire Extinguisher
|120
|7
|6
|4-1
|3-1
|6-½
|10-14
|R. Eikleberry
|2.80
|Mynameis Prince
|123
|3
|7
|7-hd
|11
|11
|11
|L. Fuentes
|18.30
|12 (11)
|Ray's Angel
|16.80
|11.20
|7.80
|7 (6)
|Westons Wildcat
|9.20
|5.60
|10 (9)
|May We All
|6.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (1/11-2-12) 3 Correct Paid $87.05. $1 Daily Double (2-12) paid $66.70; $1 Exacta (12-7) paid $71.90; $0.1 Superfecta (12-7-10-9) paid $405.55; $0.5 Trifecta (12-7-10) paid $237.80; $2,892,591. Handle $283,930. Total Handle $3,176,521.
