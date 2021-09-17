13th-$11,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear

Off 10:40. Good. 4w1st trn,long drive3w

Fractional/Final Time: 24.150, 47.800, 1:12.010, 1:39.620, 00.000, 1:44.280.

Trainer: Miguel Silva

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Trappe Shot-E. T. Indy

Scratched: Shattered Dreams.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Redoux1201064-½4-43-3½3-2½1-hdR. Eikleberry7.30
Outerbanks123521-hd2-1½1-hd1-12-2¾I. Hernandez2.60
Mischievous Mo123399-2½8-57-45-hd3-2L. Fuentes2.90
Price to Pay12311010108-18-3½4-2½J. Vega101.20
Graphyte123247-25-hd5-2½6-15-noL. Valenzuela4.00
Natural Chill119712-½1-hd2-1½2-½6-2½A. Canchari9.00
Whata Show Off123933-13-hd4-24-27-¾K. Lopez13.80
Didjadoit119675-1½6-hd6-1½7-38-4½Q. Hamilton56.20
Unbridled Shoes118886-½7-2½109-hd9-5½M. Arroyo113.90
Muskyman123458-hd9-2½9-½1010L. Wade5.40
11 (10)Redoux16.607.605.40
6 (5)Outerbanks4.803.40
3 (3)Mischievous Mo3.00

$1 Pick 6 (1-2-1/11-2-12-11) 4 Correct Paid $1,889.70. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-1/11-2-12-11) 5 Correct Paid $27,232.20. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/11-2-12-11) 4 Correct Paid $811.85. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-12-11) 3 Correct Paid $355.75. $1 Daily Double (12-11) paid $90.70; $1 Exacta (11-6) paid $36.10; $0.1 Superfecta (11-6-3-1) paid $198.70; $0.5 Trifecta (11-6-3) paid $66.25; Attendance unavailable. $2,892,591. Handle $283,930. Total Handle $3,176,521.

