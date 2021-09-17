13th-$11,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear
Off 10:40. Good. 4w1st trn,long drive3w
Fractional/Final Time: 24.150, 47.800, 1:12.010, 1:39.620, 00.000, 1:44.280.
Trainer: Miguel Silva
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Trappe Shot-E. T. Indy
Scratched: Shattered Dreams.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Redoux
|120
|10
|6
|4-½
|4-4
|3-3½
|3-2½
|1-hd
|R. Eikleberry
|7.30
|Outerbanks
|123
|5
|2
|1-hd
|2-1½
|1-hd
|1-1
|2-2¾
|I. Hernandez
|2.60
|Mischievous Mo
|123
|3
|9
|9-2½
|8-5
|7-4
|5-hd
|3-2
|L. Fuentes
|2.90
|Price to Pay
|123
|1
|10
|10
|10
|8-1
|8-3½
|4-2½
|J. Vega
|101.20
|Graphyte
|123
|2
|4
|7-2
|5-hd
|5-2½
|6-1
|5-no
|L. Valenzuela
|4.00
|Natural Chill
|119
|7
|1
|2-½
|1-hd
|2-1½
|2-½
|6-2½
|A. Canchari
|9.00
|Whata Show Off
|123
|9
|3
|3-1
|3-hd
|4-2
|4-2
|7-¾
|K. Lopez
|13.80
|Didjadoit
|119
|6
|7
|5-1½
|6-hd
|6-1½
|7-3
|8-4½
|Q. Hamilton
|56.20
|Unbridled Shoes
|118
|8
|8
|6-½
|7-2½
|10
|9-hd
|9-5½
|M. Arroyo
|113.90
|Muskyman
|123
|4
|5
|8-hd
|9-2½
|9-½
|10
|10
|L. Wade
|5.40
|11 (10)
|Redoux
|16.60
|7.60
|5.40
|6 (5)
|Outerbanks
|4.80
|3.40
|3 (3)
|Mischievous Mo
|3.00
$1 Pick 6 (1-2-1/11-2-12-11) 4 Correct Paid $1,889.70. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-1/11-2-12-11) 5 Correct Paid $27,232.20. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/11-2-12-11) 4 Correct Paid $811.85. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-12-11) 3 Correct Paid $355.75. $1 Daily Double (12-11) paid $90.70; $1 Exacta (11-6) paid $36.10; $0.1 Superfecta (11-6-3-1) paid $198.70; $0.5 Trifecta (11-6-3) paid $66.25; Attendance unavailable. $2,892,591. Handle $283,930. Total Handle $3,176,521.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.