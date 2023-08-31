NORTHFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2023--
The College of American Pathologists (CAP) has released a “ Products of Conception Guidance Document ” as a resource for pathologists on the evidence-based best practices for processing and reporting of pregnancy tissues/products of conception (POC) specimens.
“The CAP’s focus has been and always will be on providing the most accurate and complete diagnosis to patients,” explained CAP President Emily E. Volk, MD, FCAP. “We hope this resource will assist pathologists in the assessment of products of conception, recognizing that there is a complex interplay of medical, legal, and social contexts.”
This guidance addresses evidence-based best practices related to which POC specimens are exempted from pathologic evaluation, which specimens can be evaluated by a pathologist with a gross-only examination, as well as other POC-related issues. In addition, the guidance addresses important reporting considerations related to POC and fetal tissue specimens.
It's important to note that this guidance addresses issues that pathologists may face but does not convey legal advice, said Dr. Volk. The law surrounding abortion is changing rapidly and the law varies from state to state. “As such, it is critical that pathologists consult with legal counsel whenever they are uncertain as to the law on an abortion-related issue,” she added.
About the College of American Pathologists
As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, visit the CAP Newsroom,CAP.org and yourpathologist.org to watch pathologists at work and see the stories of the patients who trust them with their care.
