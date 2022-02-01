Capco Canada Names Ben Kosic as New Partner to Lead Insurance Practice

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2022--
Capco, a Wipro company, the global technology and management consultancy, has hired Ben Kosic as a new Partner in its Canadian Insurance practice. Ben joins Capco after eight years as President and CEO of Canadian National Insurance Crime Services (CANATICS), the anti-fraud consortium representing eight of Canada’s largest insurers.
During his time at CANATICS, Ben was responsible for developing and executing a national consortium strategy to fight insurance fraud by using cross-insurer data and sophisticated data analytics. Other responsibilities included leading the design and negotiation of membership and funding agreements, as well as driving growth, organizational design, staff development, contracting, analytics and technology design/selection and outsourcing.
Gary Teelucksingh, CEO of Capco’s Canada business, said: “We are excited to welcome Ben to the leadership team as a new Partner. Ben will guide our insurance practice and leverage his extensive and highly in-demand fraud mitigation expertise and data and analytics experience to the benefit of our clients in Canada and globally. Ben is a true leader with a focus on mentorship and delivering high-quality results for stakeholders and clients.”
Ben is a senior business executive with more than 20 years of Canadian market experience in roles with client acquisition and sales responsibilities, as well as client project delivery. Prior to CANATICS, he held the role of Partner, IT Advisory at KPMG Canada leading their data and enterprise architecture practices. Before that, he was a Partner at information management and business transformation consultancy Chartwell IRM.
Ben graduated with a bachelor’s degree in engineering science from the University of Toronto. He is also a licensed professional engineer, holds a corporate director’s ICD.D designation and is a certified management consultant and a certified fraud examiner.
About Capco
Capco, a Wipro company, is a global technology and management consultancy specializing in driving digital transformation in the financial services industry. With a growing client portfolio comprising of over 100 global organizations, Capco operates at the intersection of business and technology by combining innovative thinking with unrivalled industry knowledge to fast-track digital initiatives for banking and payments, capital markets, wealth and asset management, insurance, and the energy sector. Capco’s cutting-edge ingenuity is brought to life through its Innovation Labs, and award-winning BYAW culture and diverse talent. To learn more, visit www.capco.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn Instagram, and Xing.
