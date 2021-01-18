WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol lifts lockdown after nearby fire in homeless camp prompts security concerns during inauguration rehearsal.
AP
Capitol lifts lockdown after nearby fire in homeless camp prompts security concerns during inauguration rehearsal
-
- Updated
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Plaistow - Wayne P. Daniels, 57, a resident of Plaistow for most of his life, died peacefully on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at his home, after a lengthy and courageous battle with ALS. Born in Haverhill, MA, the son of the late Howard and Barbara (Johnson) Daniels, he was raised and educate…
- By Lillian Shapiro Special Correspondent For Real Estate Marketplace