PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 18, 2023--
CSI, a leading provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announced today that Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger will provide the keynote for the company’s 2023 customer conference, CX23: Elements of Transformation. His presentation, titled “208 Seconds: A Lifetime of Lessons,” will headline the conference taking place in Phoenix from June 4-7.
Sullenberger is internationally recognized for piloting US Airways Flight 1549 on Jan. 15, 2009, when he and his crew safely guided their disabled jetliner to an emergency water landing in New York City’s frigid Hudson River. After the “Miracle on the Hudson,” Captain Sullenberger published his No. 1 New York Times bestseller “Highest Duty: My Search for What Really Matters,” which was later adapted for film into the major motion picture “Sully.” Most recently, he served the Biden administration as the U.S. Ambassador and Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization.
“Captain Sullenberger is a leader in every sense of the word,” said Jennifer Werner, chief marketing officer of CSI. “Sully’s keynote illustrates the power of quick decision-making and an infallible focus on your constituents. In his case, it was his passengers. For CSI, our customers and partners rely on us to guide them safely through a dynamic digital ecosystem. Our focus is to ensure they are supplied with cutting-edge products and services that allow them to compete in the marketplace, win business and maintain customer confidence. We are thrilled to welcome Sully along with dozens of industry experts and our valued customers to CX23—where we’ll spend quality time learning from and inspiring each other.”
The four-day event will feature presentations from CSI subject matter experts and other industry leaders, as well as collaborative workshops and breakout sessions on the latest innovations in the fintech, regtech and cybersecurity industries. Following his own address, CSI President and CEO David Culbertson will also host an informative Q&A discussion with the company’s new chairman of the board and industry veteran Frank Martire.
“We are eager to connect with our nationwide customer base to showcase our newest products, partnerships and solutions and demonstrate how our pursuit of innovation will empower our customers to grow and scale their operations,” Culbertson said. “As always, our goal is to provide our customers with transparency and authentic relationships, enabling them to serve their communities with the same level of care.”
Other featured sessions include Israeli cybersecurity expert Keren Elazari’s keynote, “The Future of Cybersecurity from a Friendly Hacker’s Perspective,” and panels with Cornerstone Advisor’s Ron Shevlin and Aite-Novarica’s Stewart Watterson and Chuck Subrt. The conference will cover payments, digital and open banking, Banking as a Service, financial crime protections, compliance, DE&I, tips to evaluate small business banking health and more.
Attendees will also gain exclusive access to some of the company’s newest products and features, including its latest WatchDOG® solutions, API catalog CSIbridge, NuPoint core updates and more. For more information on the customer-only conference, including a list of breakout sessions, visit the CX23 website.
For more information on CSI, visit csiweb.com.
About CSI
As a forward-thinking technology partner, Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers fintech, regtech and cybersecurity solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. In addition to its reputation for providing expert service, CSI focuses on propelling crucial technology advancements, accelerating speed-to-market and deploying solutions for fraud and anti-money laundering, account origination, small-to-medium businesses and treasury management, managed IT services and cybersecurity, real-time payments, open banking, Banking as a Service and more. From top global brands to community financial institutions across the nation, CSI delivers agile technology to its partners that’s designed to accelerate their growth and maximize their success. For more information, visit csiweb.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005517/en/
CONTACT: Callie Neatherlin
Red Fan Communications
512-439-9720
KEYWORD: KENTUCKY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FINANCE FINTECH CONSULTING SMALL BUSINESS BANKING OTHER CONSUMER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER TECHNOLOGY PAYMENTS SOFTWARE CONSUMER INTERNET MOBILE/WIRELESS
SOURCE: Computer Services, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/18/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/18/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005517/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.