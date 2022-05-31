GREENLAND, N.H. (AP) — A car driver has died in a crash on Interstate 95 involving a tractor-trailer, New Hampshire State Police said.

The car was possibly parked in the right travel lane of the northbound highway in Greenland at about 11:30 p.m. Monday with its lights on when it was struck, police said.

The car driver died at the scene. His identity has not been released. The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.

Police are investigating.

