DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2022--
The "CAR T - Pipeline Insight, 2022" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive insights about 120+ companies and 460+ pipeline drugs in CAR-T pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
'CAR-T - Pipeline Insight, 2022' outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the CAR-T pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and CAR-T treatment guidelines.
The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth CAR-T commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, CAR-T collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence CAR-T R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve CAR-T.
CAR-T Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the CAR-T report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
CAR-T Emerging Drugs
JWCAR029: JW Therapeutics
JWCAR029 is a CAR-T cell product targeting CD19, which is intended to treat late-stage lymphoma and leukemia (Second-line therapy or greater). The molecule is in phase-II stage of development. Initially, JWCAR029 is being studied for the treatment of B-cell malignancies focusing on relapsed and refractory DCBCL. In June 2020, the National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") accepted for review its NDA relating to relma-cel as a third-line treatment for DLBCL.
CT 103A: Innovent Biologics
CT103A is an innovative therapy co-developed by IASO BIO and Innovent. Previous studies indicate patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who received high-dose BCMA-targeting CAR-T cells may achieve better remission but have worse adverse events. Moreover, once the disease progresses again, the re-infusion of CAR-T cells is not effective.
To solve this dilemma, CT103A has been developed, a lentiviral vector containing a CAR structure with a fully human scFv, CD8a hinger and transmembrane, 4-1BB co-stimulatory and CD3z activation domains. Based on strict selection and screening, utilizing a proprietary in-house optimization platform, the construct of the CT103A CAR-T is potent and persistent. According to the company's pipeline, the drug is currently in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat multiple myeloma.
CEA CAR T: Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics through its wholly-owned subsidiary TNK Therapeutics is developing CEA CAR T. It is a CAR T-cells targeting carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA). The drug is in phase II/III stage of development.
Descartes-11: Cartesian Therapeutics
Descartes-011 are autologous CD8+ T-cells expressing an anti-BCMA chimeric antigen receptor. Descartes-11 is currently in phase II clinical trials to treat patients with multiple myeloma in an outpatient setting.
CTL119: Novartis
CTL119 (CD19 CAR) is a humanized CD19 CAR under development by Novartis in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and currently is in Phase II stage for the treatment of Acute Lymphoid Leukemia. CTL119 is produced with a patient's T-cells, some of which are removed and then reprogrammed in Penn's Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility with a gene transfer technique designed to demonstrate the T cells to target and kill tumor cells.
The engineered cells contain an antibody-like protein known as a CAR, which is designed to bind to CD19 protein on the surface of cancerous B cells. The modified "hunter" cells are then infused back into the patient's body, where they multiply and are believed to attack the cancer cells.
TT11: Tessa Therapeutics
Tessa Therapeutics is developing TT11 (CD30-CAR-Tcells) in phase II stage of clinical development for the treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma. The immunotherapy is CD30 targeted CAR-T cell therapy.
CD19-targeted CAR-T cells: Sinobioway Cell Therapy
CD19-targeted CAR T-cells is under development by Sinobioway Cell Therapy Co., Ltd. The therapeutic candidate is in Phase II stage of development for the treatment of Recurrent or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma and Recurrent or Refractory Acute Non-T Lymphocyte Leukemia. The therapeutic candidate targets CD-19.
MB-CART2019.1: Miltenyi Biomedicine
MB-CART2019.1 is an autologous pLTG1497-transduced CAR T-cells. Miltenyi Biomedicine is developing MB-CART2019.1 for the treatment of Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma and B-cell Non Hodgkin Lymphoma. Zamtocabtagene autoleucel is a proposed International Nonproprietary Name of MB-CART2019.1.
EPCAM-targeted CAR T-cells: Sinobioway Cell Therapy
EPCAM-targeted CAR T-cells is under development by Sinobioway Cell Therapy Co., Ltd. The therapeutic candidate is in Phase II stage of development for the treatment of Liver Cancer and Stomach Cancer. The therapeutic candidate targets Epithelial Cell Adhesion Molecule (EPCAM). It acts by inducing lysis of tumor cells expressing Epithelial Cell Adhesion Molecule (EPCAM).
CAR-T: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different CAR-T drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players in CAR-T
There are approx. 120+ key companies which are developing the therapies for CAR-T. The companies which have their CAR-T drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Preregistration include, JW Therapeutics.
Companies Mentioned
- Ziopharm Oncology Inc.
- Intrexon
- Yake Biotechnology
- Xyphos Biosciences
- Xi'An Yufan Biotechnology
- Wuhan Sian Medical Technology
- Wuhan Bio-Raid Biotechnology
- Wugen
- WindMIL Therapeutics
- Wellington Zhaotai Therapies
- VorBio
- VCANBIO Cell & Gene Engineering Corporation, Ltd
- UWELL Biopharma
- Transgene
- TrakCel
- ToolGen
- Tmunity Therapeutics
- Timmune Biotech
- TILT Biotherapeutics
- Tianjin Mycure Medical Technology
- The Beijing Pregene Science and Technology Company
- Tessa Therapeutics Ltd.
- TC BioPharm
- Targazyme
- Takeda / Noile-Immune Biotech
- Synthekine
- SymVivo
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- Sinobioway Cell Therapy Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen BinDeBio
- Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology
- Shanghai Longyao Biotechnology
- Shanghai GeneChem Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Biomed-union Biotechnology
- Servier
- Sensei Biotherapeutics
- Senlang Bio
- Sangamo
- Sana Biotechnology
- REGENERON
- PTX Therapeutics
- Protheragen
- Pregene (ShenZhen) Biotechnology Company
- Precision BioSciences
- Precigen
- Poseida Therapeutics
- PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
- Pepromene bio
- Oxford Biomedica
- Orgenesis
- Oncternal Therapeutics
- Novartis Pharmaceuticals
- Noile-Immune Biotech
- Nanjing KAEDI Biotech
- Mustang Bio
- MolMed
- Minerva Biotechnologies
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Medisix Therapeutics
- Maxcyte
- Luminary Therapeutics
- Liminatus Pharma
- Kuur Therapeutics
- Kite Pharma
- Kiromic BioPharma
- Kecellitics Biotech Company Ltd
- KAEDI
- JW Therapeutics
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Innovent Biologics
- Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
- InnoBation
- IN8Bio
- Immunicum
- Immuneel
- Immune Therapeutics
- iCell Gene Therapeutics
- iCarTAB BioMed
- Hunan Zhaotai Yongren Medical Innovation
- Humorigin
- HRAIN Biotechnology
- Henan Hualong Biotechnology
- Hemalogix
- Helocyte
- Helix BioPharma
- Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Inc., Ltd.
- Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology
- Guangdong Zhaotai InVivo Biomedicine Co. Ltd.
- Grand Vista Biotechnology
- Gracell Biotechnology
- Glycotype
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Gilead Sciences
- Genus oncology
- GC Cell
- Fundamenta Therapeutics
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Formula Pharmaceuticals
- Fate Therapeutics
- FastBack Bio
- Exuma
- Eutilex/Utilities
- Eureka Therapeutics
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd
- Endocyte
- Elpis Biopharmaceuticals
- Curocell
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Creative Biolabs
- Cogent Biosciences
- Chongqing Precision Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Chimeric Therapeutics
- Celyad Oncology SA
- Cellular Biomedicine Group
- Cellectis
- Celgene
- CASI Pharmaceuticals/Juventas Cell Therapy
- Cartherics
- Cartesian Therapeutics
- Carsgen Therapeutics
- CARsgen
- Carina Biotech
- Caribou Biosciences
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- BrightPath Therapeutics
- Bluebird Bio
- Biosceptre
- BioNTech
- Bioceltech Therapeutics
- Bioatla
- Benitec Biopharma Limited
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- Beijing Mario Biotech
- Beijing Immunochina Medical Science and Technology
- Beijing Doing Biomedical
- Beijing Biohealthcare Biotechnology
- Beam Therapeutics
- Autolus Limited
- Aurora Biopharma
- Atreca/Xenor
- Atossa Therapeutics
- Atara Biotherapeutics
- Arcellx Inc
- Arbele Limited
- Apceth Biopharma
- Avalon GloboCare
- Anixa Biosciences
- Amgen/Kite Pharma
- Allogene Therapeutics
- Allife Medical Science and Technology
- AgenTus Therapeutics
- AffyImmune Therapeutics
- Adicet Bio
- Adagene
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals
- AbCLon
- AbbVie
- Obsidian Therapeutics
- Beijing Biohealthcare Biotechnology
For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/grhuge
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005522/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/09/2022 05:06 AM/DISC: 02/09/2022 05:06 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005522/en