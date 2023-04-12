CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 12, 2023--
Caraway Therapeutics today announced that the Company will be participating in the 22 nd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference, taking place April 17-20, 2023.
Caraway’s Chief Executive Officer, Martin D. Williams, will present recent advances in the Company’s preclinical TRPML1 programs on April 19 from 11:00 – 11:40 AM ET. The Company will also be participating in 1-on-1 investor meetings.
“Caraway continues to develop its preclinical programs targeting TRPML1 for the treatment of GBA-Parkinson’s disease and other rare diseases. I look forward to attending Needham’s Healthcare Conference and sharing our latest advancements with these programs, as well as connecting with investors,” said Williams.
About Caraway Therapeutics
Caraway Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel approaches for the treatment of genetically defined neurodegenerative and rare diseases. The company is a leader in the cutting-edge science of activating cellular recycling processes to clear toxic materials and defective cellular components by modulating lysosomal function. Caraway is utilizing its unique product engine to develop proprietary insights into lysosomal function and small molecule ion channel modulation and advance a robust pipeline of precision therapeutic candidates with disease-modifying potential for patients. The company is backed by top-tier investors, including SV Health Investors, AbbVie Ventures, MRLV Fund, Amgen Ventures, Dementia Discovery Fund, Alexandria Venture Investments and Eisai Innovation.
Caraway is based in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit www.carawaytx.com.
