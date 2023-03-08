CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--
Caraway Therapeutics today announced that the Company will be participating in the 33 rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference on March 13, 2023.
Caraway’s Chief Executive Officer, Martin D. Williams, will present recent advances in the Company’s TRPML1 programs from 4:40pm-5:10pm ET. In addition, the Company will be participating in 1-on-1 investor meetings during the conference.
“Caraway is making great progress on its preclinical TRPML1 programs for the treatment of Parkinson’s and other rare diseases, and I look forward to discussing our work at this event and connecting with investors,” said Williams.
About Caraway Therapeutics
Caraway Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel approaches for the treatment of genetically defined neurodegenerative and rare diseases. The company is a leader in the cutting-edge science of activating cellular recycling processes to clear toxic materials and defective cellular components by modulating lysosomal function. Caraway is utilizing its unique product engine to develop proprietary insights into lysosomal function and small molecule ion channel modulation and advance a robust pipeline of precision therapeutic candidates with disease-modifying potential for patients. The company is backed by top-tier investors, including SV Health Investors, AbbVie Ventures, MRLV Fund, Amgen Ventures, Dementia Discovery Fund, Alexandria Venture Investments and Eisai Innovation.
Caraway is based in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit www.carawaytx.com.
