Caraway Therapeutics today announced that the Company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.
Caraway’s Chief Executive Officer, Martin D. Williams, will present recent advances in the Company’s TRPML1 program at the Fall Life Sciences Private Company Showcase, co-hosted by BMO Capital Markets, Solebury Strategic Communications and Goodwin in New York, NY on October 13, 2022, from 4:20pm-4:40pm ET.
Williams will also present at the Oppenheimer Private Company Showcase in Palo Alto, CA on October 18, 2022, from 9:25am-9:45am PT.
“I look forward to sharing the latest updates on Caraway’s work to develop precision medicines for CNS and rare diseases,” said Williams. “We continue to progress our TRPML1 program for GBA-Parkinson’s disease and other rare genetic diseases and are looking forward to discussing our progress with investors."
About Caraway Therapeutics
Caraway Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel approaches for the treatment of genetically defined neurodegenerative and rare diseases. The company is a leader in the cutting-edge science of activating cellular recycling processes to clear toxic materials and defective cellular components by modulating lysosomal function. Caraway is utilizing its unique product engine to develop proprietary insights into lysosomal function and small molecule ion channel modulation and advance a robust pipeline of precision therapeutic candidates with disease-modifying potential for patients. The company is backed by top-tier investors, including SV Health Investors, AbbVie Ventures, MRLV Fund, Amgen Ventures, Dementia Discovery Fund, Alexandria Venture Investments and Eisai Innovation.
Caraway is based in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit www.carawaytx.com.
