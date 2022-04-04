COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2022--
Clarametyx Biosciences Inc. (“Clarametyx”), a preclinical stage biotechnology company developing targeted, immune-enabling biologic therapies to counter serious infections associated with biofilms, today announced that CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator), a global non-profit partnership dedicated to accelerating antibacterial research and development, has awarded the company an additional $3.89 million in option funding. The grant is directed toward accelerated development of CMTX-101, a novel anti-biofilm therapy with a first targeted indication for moderate-to-severe pneumonia.
This supplemental option builds upon the previous funding awards received in 2020 and 2021, and is oriented toward IND-enabling activities such as a GLP toxicity study and Phase 1 material production. Based on the terms of the agreement, Clarametyx will be eligible for one further funding option supporting a first-in-human clinical trial, dependent on achievement of certain developmental milestones and that the product remains a competitive addition to the field.
“Advancing to the next option of our agreement with CARB-X helps us further accelerate our efforts toward initiating our first-in-human clinical trials with CMTX-101 later this year,” said David Richards, Chief Executive Officer. “We appreciate the continued support by experts in our field, which reinforces the significant potential of this innovative technology to broadly address challenging bacterial infections.”
Clarametyx’s technology continues to generate momentum and awareness as an important complementary approach to antibiotic strategies to effectively resolve challenging biofilm-related infections. The Company’s platform is designed to precisely remove a universal, pathogen-agnostic target within the biofilm matrix, rapidly and effectively collapsing the protective shield and rendering the bacteria vulnerable to immune and antibiotic attack.
Acknowledgement and disclaimer
Research reported in this news release is supported by CARB-X. CARB-X’s funding for this project is sponsored by the Cooperative Agreement Number IDSEP160030 from ASPR/BARDA and by awards from the Wellcome Trust and Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of CARB-X or any of its funders.
About CARB-X
CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator) is a global non-profit partnership dedicated to supporting early development antibacterial R&D to address the rising threat of drug-resistant bacteria. CARB-X is led by Boston University and funding is provided by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) in the US Department of Health and Human Services; the Wellcome Trust, a global charity based in the UK working to improve health globally; Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF); the UK Department of Health and Social Care’s Global Antimicrobial Resistance Innovation Fund (GAMRIF) funded by the UK Government Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC); the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and with in-kind support from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) within the US Department of Health and Human Services. CARB-X is investing up to US$480 million from 2016-2022 to support innovative therapeutics, preventatives, and rapid diagnostics. CARB-X funds only projects that target drug-resistant bacteria highlighted on the CDC’s Antibiotic Resistant Threats list, or the Priority Bacterial Pathogens list published by the WHO, with a priority on those pathogens deemed Serious or Urgent on the CDC list or Critical or High on the WHO list. CARB-X is headquartered at Boston University School of Law. https://carb-x.org/. Follow us on Twitter @CARB_X.
About Clarametyx Biosciences
Clarametyx Biosciences is combating the formidable challenge of persistent and recalcitrant infections through an innovative technology platform targeting the biofilm—a protective layer around bacteria—to enable a more effective immune response or antibiotic intervention. The Columbus, Ohio-based company is building a dynamic pipeline of immune-enabling therapies and vaccines for life-threatening bacterial infections associated with biofilms. Its lead candidate, CMTX-101, is a humanized monoclonal antibody in preclinical development for hospital-acquired pneumonia. For more information, visit us on the web or on LinkedIn.
