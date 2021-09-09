SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2021--
Carbon Health, a leading national healthcare provider, today announced the appointment of Judy Smith and Christine Gorjanc to its board of directors. Smith is a communications and media expert, lawyer, author, television producer, and advisor to Fortune 500 corporations, with experience leading communications throughout some of the most historic events of the past 30 years. As a chief financial officer, board member, and advisor, Gorjanc has extensive financial, operational, and technology expertise and has worked with multinational, high-growth, and innovative Silicon Valley companies.
“Judy and Christine bring a wealth of diverse experiences and strategic insights to Carbon Health’s board of directors,” said Eren Bali, co-founder and CEO of Carbon Health. “Their expertise in advising companies and people at pivotal moments in history will be critical as Carbon Health furthers our mission to make high-quality healthcare accessible for all Americans.”
In her current role as the founder, president, and CEO of Smith & Company, a leading strategic crisis management advisory firm, Smith leverages her communication skills and political experiences to help Fortune 500 and technology companies at various stages of growth. Best known as an advisor during high-profile moments, Smith is a long-time counselor to some of the world’s largest and most influential companies such as Sony, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s and Panera. A former federal prosecutor, Smith also served in the White House as Deputy Press Secretary to President George H. W. Bush, and she is the inspiration for the Olivia Pope character in the hit TV show “Scandal.”
"The last year and a half has drastically underscored the need for more innovative approaches to healthcare,” said Smith. “I am honored to join the board of a company dedicated to leveraging technology to deliver quality and accessible healthcare to the communities it serves.”
Christine Gorjanc is a tenured CFO, board member, and advisor with global expertise in scaling businesses, both organically and through acquisitions, and taking companies through the IPO process. After a distinguished operating career including as CFO of Arlo Technologies and Netgear, Gorjanc now serves on multiple boards of high-profile companies in various industries.
“I was immediately drawn to Carbon Health's mission to make high-quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone,” said Gorjanc. “This last year has demonstrated that Carbon Health has deep expertise at scaling powerful technology platforms that seamlessly combine with modern, personalized care that meets patients where they are. I am delighted to leverage my experiences and skills to guide Carbon Health during this next stage of its growth and innovation.”
Carbon Health is a leading national healthcare provider with a mission to bring high-quality healthcare to everyone. Leveraging its unique technology platform, Carbon Health provides its patients with omnichannel care, designed to meet patients where they are by delivering care via a variety of access points, including in-person clinics, home-based care, hardware, on-site employer-based care, and virtually via the Carbon Health app. Carbon Health also provides value-based care to enterprise partners across a broad range of industries, including academia, sports, entertainment, biotechnology, and travel. Carbon Health is headquartered in San Francisco and provides both in-person and virtual care access to nearly two-thirds of the U.S. Founded in 2015, Carbon Health is backed by Blackstone, Dragoneer Investment Group, Brookfield Technology Partners (BTP), Fifth Wall, Lux Capital, Silver Lake Waterman, DCVC, and Builders VC. To access Carbon Health, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit carbonhealth.com.
