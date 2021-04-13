Washington Nationals (2-5) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-5)
St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (0-0, .00 ERA) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (1-0, 5.23 ERA)
LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.
The Cardinals went 14-13 on their home field in 2020. St. Louis batted .234 as a team last season and hit 51 total home runs.
The Nationals went 11-16 on the road in 2020. Washington pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.52.
The teams meet for the first time this year. Washington leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Tyler O'Neill: (right groin), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).
Nationals: Will Harris: (hand).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.