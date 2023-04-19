BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 19, 2023--
Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cardurion” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel, next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, today announced the appointment of Stephen Migausky as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. In this new role, Mr. Migausky will lead Cardurion’s legal organization, including corporate governance and compliance functions.
Mr. Migausky brings to Cardurion 15 years of experience guiding biotechnology companies on complex legal issues, corporate strategy, and transactions. Most recently, he was General Counsel and a member of the Executive Committee at Imara, Inc., where he established Imara’s in-house legal function and led its merger with Enliven Therapeutics. Prior to joining Imara, he served as General Counsel at ArQule, Inc. where he was a key advisor in ArQule’s acquisition by Merck in 2020. Previously he served in roles of increasing responsibility at Vertex Pharmaceuticals where he was head of SEC reporting and led multiple business development transactions.
“Steve has a proven track record for effectively leading the legal and compliance functions for a broad range of life sciences companies, and we are delighted to welcome him to Cardurion at such an exciting time in our growth trajectory,” said Peter Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer of Cardurion. “His extensive experience in establishing and running internal legal groups and executing on a range of business development transactions will be invaluable as we continue to advance our strategic vision to build a leading next generation cardiovascular company.”
Mr. Migausky began his legal career as a corporate attorney at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP, with a focus on strategic transactions, securities regulation and corporate governance. He holds a B.A. in economics and history from Colby College and a J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center.
“I’m thrilled to be joining an innovative and patient-focused company that is committed to delivering new treatments for cardiovascular disease,” said Mr. Migausky. “I look forward to working closely with the team to support Cardurion’s growth and evolution as a leading next generation cardiovascular company.”
About Cardurion Pharmaceuticals
Cardurion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel, next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Founded by physician-scientist, Michael E. Mendelsohn, M.D., and built by a team of physician-scientists and industry leaders with extensive experience in cardiovascular disease, drug development and business development, Cardurion Pharmaceuticals is pursuing unique drug discovery and development programs to target major unmet needs in cardiovascular medicine. Cardurion Pharmaceuticals has facilities in Burlington, Massachusetts and Shonan, Japan. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://cardurion.com.
