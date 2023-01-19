BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023--
Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cardurion” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel, next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Radcliffe as Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned strategic finance leader, Ms. Radcliffe brings to Cardurion more than two decades of broad industry experience and company-building, including financial leadership roles at Affinivax, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Arrakis Therapeutics, and Biogen.
Ms. Radcliffe has significant experience across a range of biopharmaceutical R&D, commercial and business operations at large and small organizations, including both public and private companies. Most recently, she served as Chief Financial Officer at Affinivax, Inc., where she helped to transition the company from a preclinical to late-stage clinical organization and ultimately played a key role in the Company’s sale to GSK plc for up to $3.3 billion. Ms. Radcliffe’s earlier leadership roles included serving as Vice President, Finance and Strategy and Treasurer at Arrakis Therapeutics, and as Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis at Agios Pharmaceuticals. She spent over a decade at Biogen serving in a wide array of roles, including Head of R&D Finance where she led financial planning and accounting for the worldwide R&D and medical affairs functions.
“Liz is a results-oriented leader with a wealth of financial and transaction experience, a proven track record of driving business transformation, and comprehensive drug development knowledge that will be invaluable as we continue to advance our promising clinical programs in PDE9 and CaMKII inhibition,” said Peter Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer of Cardurion. “We are excited to have Liz join our leadership team and look forward to leveraging her expertise as we continue to establish Cardurion as a leading next generation cardiovascular company focused on delivering groundbreaking therapeutics for our patients.”
“It is an honor to join a mission-driven company with the potential to deliver new therapeutics that can alter the clinical course of cardiovascular disease and meaningfully improve patients’ lives,” said Ms. Radcliffe. “I am especially drawn to companies with a bold vision and ambitious plans grounded in great science, and I’m excited to partner with the experienced team at Cardurion to build a world-class cardiovascular drug development company.”
Earlier in her career, Ms. Radcliffe held consulting positions at The Parthenon Group and Excelon Corporation. She graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in Chemistry from Yale University, and also holds a Master’s Degree in Organic Chemistry from Harvard University, and an MBA from the M.I.T. Sloan School of Management.
About Cardurion Pharmaceuticals
Cardurion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel, next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Founded by physician-scientist, Michael E. Mendelsohn, M.D., and built by a team of physician-scientists and industry leaders with extensive experience in cardiovascular disease, drug development and business development, Cardurion Pharmaceuticals is pursuing unique drug discovery and development programs to target major unmet needs in cardiovascular medicine. Cardurion Pharmaceuticals has facilities in Burlington, Massachusetts and Shonan, Japan. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://cardurion.com.
