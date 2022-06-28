CareDx Lead Sponsor for 2022 Donate Life Transplant Games

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2022--
CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced its participation and presenting sponsorship for the 2022 Donate Life Transplant Games taking place July 29 to August 3, 2022, in San Diego, California. CareDx’s transplant patient health app, AlloCare®, is the official app for the Games.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005490/en/
AlloCare Transplant Games (Graphic: Business Wire)
“CareDx is proud to be the lead sponsor for this year’s Donate Life Transplant Games, the largest transplant patient community event,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “It is our privilege to serve the transplant community and raise awareness about the need for donations which give patients a new lease on life.”
The biennial Donate Life Transplant Games is expected to draw over 6,000 athletes and transplant supporters from across the United States and globally. It is the largest community gathering of its kind for individuals, families, and loved ones of those who have received or given a life-saving organ, cornea, bone marrow, or tissue donation. The event includes more than 20 athletic and recreational competitions for transplant patients and living donors, 60 events for all attendees to enjoy, and celebrates transplant recipients and the donors who gave the selfless gift of life.
“A leader and innovator in the transplant space, we are honored to have CareDx’s support for this year’s Transplant Games,” said Bill Ryan, CEO of Transplant Life Foundation. “CareDx is not only advancing care for transplants but is also dedicated to helping both pre-and post-transplant patients navigate their way through their transplant journeys by providing trusted resources, education, and connecting the transplant community as a whole.”
“We are excited to be able to offer our popular AlloCare mobile patient application to all attendees to not only engage with all aspects of the Games but also learn how it can be tailored and used in a patient’s transplant journey,” said Kashif Rathore, Senior Vice President of Patient and Digital Business at CareDx. “We look forward to sharing how AlloCare helps patients navigate their pre-transplant waitlisting process and medication adherence post-transplantation.”
For more information about the 2022 Donate Life Transplant Games, download the AlloCare app by going here.
About CareDx – The Transplant Company
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with CareDx’s participation and sponsorship of the 2022 Donate Life Transplant Games (the “Games”), as well as CareDx’s AlloCare transplant patient mobile health app. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of the AlloCare transplant patient mobile health app or CareDx’s participation and sponsorship of the Games; risks that the actual participants and events in the Games fail to match the description in this press release; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2022, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2022 ended on March 31, 2022 filed by CareDx with the SEC on May 5, 2022, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005490/en/
CONTACT: CareDx, Inc.
Sasha King
Chief Marketing Officer
415-287-2393
sking@caredx.comInvestor Relations
Ian Cooney
415-722-4563
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANAGED CARE MOBILE/WIRELESS SPORTS GENERAL HEALTH GENERAL SPORTS MEDICAL DEVICES TECHNOLOGY OTHER SPORTS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS COMMUNICATIONS HEALTH
SOURCE: CareDx, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/28/2022 07:01 AM/DISC: 06/28/2022 07:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005490/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.