CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that the Company will participate in the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference.
CareDx’s management is scheduled to present at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 7:20 AM PT / 10:20 AM ET. To listen to the webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of CareDx’s investor relations website at: investors.caredxinc.com.
About CareDx – The Transplant Company™
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.
