Caregility Appoints Paul Oliver as Chief Revenue Officer Amid Rapid Growth in Virtual Care Adoption

Caregility, an enterprise telehealth leader dedicated to connecting care for patients and clinicians everywhere, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Oliver as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In the newly created position, Oliver will oversee global sales efforts on behalf of the Best in KLAS virtual care company. He will focus on strategic growth opportunities as interest in hybrid care models that blend virtual and in-person care continues to climb.
Oliver comes to Caregility from Cisco Systems, where he most recently served as Operations Director for the Global Enterprise Collaboration Platform team supporting Fortune 500 accounts and Cisco’s Healthcare Practice division. Collectively, he brings more than 25 years of software sales and leadership experience in the U.S. and abroad to his new role as CRO. With deep expertise in enterprise software solutions, Oliver will lead sales efforts aimed at helping healthcare organizations expand telehealth operations to support innovative new use cases across the continuum of care – from the hospital bedside to the patient’s home.
“The addition of Paul to the Caregility team reflects our investment in long-term growth at an exciting new stage in our company’s evolution,” said Caregility CEO Ron Gaboury. “Virtual care is fueling care model transformation at a rapid clip and Paul’s experience with enterprise software solutions and his confidence and belief in our mission to empower patients and providers will be invaluable as we seek to support the short and long-term success of health systems.”
“I’ve experienced the passion Caregility team members have for connecting care everywhere and I’ve talked to customers using Caregility solutions who speak highly of the group’s understanding of clinical workflows, the stellar support they deliver, and their drive to make the job of delivering quality care easier for clinical staff,” said Oliver. “I’m thrilled to join the team and look forward to playing my part in helping Caregility build on that momentum.”
Oliver’s appointment comes on the heels of the announcement of Kedar Ganta as Caregility’s new Chief Product and Engineering Officer earlier this week. The addition of the two new positions demonstrates the company's commitment to growth and innovation in virtual care as telehealth solidifies its place as an integral part of healthcare delivery.
About Caregility
Caregility Corporation is dedicated to connecting patients and clinicians everywhere with its Caregility Cloud™ virtual care platform. Awarded the Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (non-EMR) in 2021, 2022, and 2023, Caregility Cloud™ powers a purpose-built ecosystem of enterprise telehealth solutions across the care continuum. Caregility provides secure, reliable, and HIPAA-compliant audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both acute and ambulatory settings. Today Caregility supports more than 1,000 hospitals across over 75 health systems with over six million virtual care sessions hosted annually. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, as well as hospital-at-home, Caregility is connecting care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn and Twitter at @caregility.
