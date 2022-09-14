ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022--
CareJourney, a market leader in provider cost and quality data, today announced it launched CareJourney Provider Performance on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering Salesforce Health Cloud users with critical performance data necessary to curate high performing networks, manage referrals, and inform contracting with provider groups. This collaboration with Salesforce will deliver the combination of Salesforce Health Cloud’s workflow and platform with CareJourney’s powerful provider analytics to help drive growth and improve the cost and quality of care delivered to patients.
Integrated directly with Salesforce Health Cloud, the CareJourney Provider Performance application is currently available on the AppExchange here.
Supercharging Core Health Cloud Use Cases
The CareJourney application gives Salesforce Health Cloud users a new way to harness provider performance data in achieving important business objectives, such as:
- Curating high performing networks – users of the application can search CareJourney’s provider database based on cost and quality quintiles, location, or practice group affiliation and add providers to their saved networks in Health Cloud at the click of a button
- Referral management – care coordinators can match dozens of provider-specific sub-specialty classifications and performance information on over 1000 different condition and treatment episodes with a patient’s needs to make smarter referrals
- Contracting with provider groups and payers – network development personnel and suppliers to healthcare providers can use descriptive statistics like panel size, cost and quality quintiles, practicing areas and addresses, and performance in specific episodes of care relative to market benchmarks to make contracting or outreach decisions
The application is powered by CareJourney’s national claims dataset covering 270 million lives, including Medicare FFS, Medicare Advantage and Commercial claims. Among its many features, the CareJourney data comes with a sub-specialty taxonomy that offers a far more specific classification of what a provider does, derived via machine learning and validated by outside experts. Additionally, the CareJourney episoding engine surfaces episode-level metrics, such as episode counts and cost and quality benchmarks, not easily obtainable from any other solution on the market.
Comments on the News
“We saw an unmet need to inject actionable data that supports decision making in healthcare directly into outreach workflows,” said Dan Ross, CareJourney CEO. “Collaborating with Salesforce was an obvious way for us to do that without introducing new workflow barriers. We think the combination of our cost and quality data with the broad adoption of Salesforce Health Cloud will give organizations the much-needed data-driven insights they require to build better physician networks and improve the cost and quality of healthcare.”
"Evry Health has a strong commitment to leveraging innovative technology to deliver a better healthcare experience," said Mark Jamilkowski, CFO and Chief Actuary at Evry Health. "We'd already identified both CareJourney and Salesforce as organizations that share our values and enable Evry's mission. We're thrilled to take advantage of their collaboration, which will allow us to remove barriers and build more streamlined workflows with CareJourney provider analytics available natively in our Health Cloud."
“The CareJourney Provider Performance app is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by providing cost and quality data to help payer and provider organizations evaluate and benchmark physician performance," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”
About CareJourney
Over 140 customers trust CareJourney as the healthcare industry’s best source of provider cost and quality data. CareJourney’s cloud-based analytics platform helps value-based care organizations build and grow networks, improve provider performance, identify leakage and strengthen referrals, and better manage at-risk populations.
Visit us at www.carejourney.com or on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook to learn more.
