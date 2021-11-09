MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2021--
Carevive Systems (“Carevive”) the leading oncology-focused health technology company centered on understanding and improving the experience of patients with cancer, today announced that it has entered into a clinical research collaboration with NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore) to utilize Carevive’s Patient Reported Outcomes Mobile Platform ( PROmpt ™) system in the collection of critical patient data. Part of Carevive OPT-IN ™, a consortium of clinician investigators utilizing PROmpt™, the NorthShore partnership will capture real-world patient data that will help improve the overall patient experience during treatment. PROmpt will summarize clinical, anecdotal, and demographic information associated with patient treatment, in an effort to positively improve patient outcomes.
“The patient information accumulated during our collaboration with NorthShore will enable the PROmpt™ system to collect patient data in real-time that is critical to understanding both medical and quality of life needs of cancer patients, and learn where care improvements are necessary,” said Debra Wujcik, PhD, RN, FAAN, VP, Research and Clinical Operations with Carevive. “Our PROmpt™ platform offers a highly efficient and fully-integrated data capture system that allows our clinical partners at NorthShore to gather knowledge about the entire patient experience and use that information to make the necessary care and treatment modifications. It is our hope that the patient registries developed during these studies will enable us to impact future patient care within other clinical settings.”
The PROmpt™ patient self-assessment platform system, allows cancer patients the ability to receive important information once they report they are experiencing a new symptom. This information will help guide each patient on their care journey and on what steps to take next with their clinical care team. Using the PROmpt™ system, clinicians now have the tools to care and monitor patients remotely using the system’s platform. The data capture consists of a simple-to-use process that includes a direct patient registration, initial and weekly surveys, automated program response, and clinical notification. Each data set retrieved through this process will be used by NorthShore’s clinicians to not only improve overall patient care, but to also tailor modifications that are unique to each patient and address those impediments to treatment success.
“Carevive’s integrated patient platform holds great promise in capturing and understanding the data that is essential for the development of successful cancer treatment programs by our clinical teams,” stated Nicklas Pfanzelter, M.D. and Oncologist, NorthShore University HealthSystem. “Our alliance with Carevive underscores NorthShore’s commitment to those cancer patients receiving treatment within our hospital network and, also those newly-diagnosed who may present themselves in the future. We look forward to partnering with Carevive and the application of our integrated clinical and technical capabilities to help improve cancer treatment.”
Anyone interested in learning more about Carevive OPT-IN or benefits of the PROmpt system, can visit the Carevive website.
About Carevive Systems
Carevive Systems, founded in 2013, is an oncology-focused health technology company centered on understanding and improving the experience of patients with cancer. Our platform enables clinicians to monitor and manage their patients remotely, which improves survival outcomes and patient quality of life. Use of Carevive in the clinic unlocks critical data on the real-world experience of patients with cancer, to continuously improve patient care today and advance cancer drug development. For more information, please visit www.carevive.com or follow us @carevive.
About NorthShore University HealthSystem
Headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, NorthShore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system that includes six hospitals providing clinical excellence and community-focused care across Chicagoland. For more information, please visit NorthShore.org, SwedishCovenant.org and NCH.org.
