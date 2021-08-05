CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CarGurus Inc. (CARG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $28.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.
The online auto shopping platform posted revenue of $217.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, CarGurus expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 32 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $216 million for the fiscal third quarter.
CarGurus shares have decreased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $29.31, a drop of 4.5% in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CARG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CARG