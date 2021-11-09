CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ CarGurus Inc. (CARG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $29.2 million.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.
The online auto shopping platform posted revenue of $222.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $215.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in December, CarGurus expects its per-share earnings to range from 28 cents to 30 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $273 million to $285 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.
CarGurus expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.41 to $1.43 per share, with revenue ranging from $885 million to $897 million.
CarGurus shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.01, a climb of 57% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CARG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CARG