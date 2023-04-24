DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2023--
Cariloop, a comprehensive caregiver support platform that combines easy access, cloud-based tools and personalized professional coaching services, today announced an expansion of its support services to Canada. Now companies located in either the U.S. or Canada can access this employer-sponsored benefit and provide employees with the full suite of Cariloop’s support services, helping families plan for and manage every aspect of their caregiving journey.
“Expanding to the Canadian market is a major milestone for our company and our employer clients,” said Julie Devine, Chief Growth Officer at Cariloop. “We are already in active conversations with many of our international clients on how we can support their U.S. and Canadian employees to reach more of the caregiver populations. This expansion is just the beginning for our global efforts, and we are honored to be meeting the needs and to have this support of some of our key clients.”
With this expansion, the Cariloop team is taking the next step in achieving its vision of setting the global standard for the way we support caregivers, families and each other. In order to serve employees with the same high-quality care and support that Cariloop is known for, the company hired International Care Coaches with experience in global healthcare systems and the extensive knowledge required to support caregivers within the Canadian healthcare system. These Care Coaches are able to navigate provincial healthcare systems and understand the policies and procedures that are implemented to manage access to care.
“Since our founding, it’s consistently been an aspirational goal of ours to evolve into an international caregiving support company and to serve clients and families all over the world,” said Michael Walsh, CEO of Cariloop. “As we’ve rapidly expanded in the U.S. and broadened the capabilities we offer to both employers and their employees, it became clear that Canada should be the first international market to expand our support footprint. Our team is extremely excited to welcome our first clients on board in Canada this spring and to continue demonstrating the material, positive impact we’re able to generate for companies, caregivers and communities.”
For more information on how Cariloop supports employers in helping their workforce balance work and personal life, visit cariloop.com/employers.
About Cariloop
Cariloop helps families plan for and manage every aspect of their caregiving journey with its employer-sponsored Caregiver Support benefit, which pairs caregivers with an experienced Care Coach to guide families through care decisions, provide emotional support and take the burden of researching resources off their plate. The secure Care Portal is a centralized place where members can communicate with the Care Coach and collaborate with family members involved in the care team, all to help relieve the anxiety of balancing work with caring for loved ones. For more information, visit www.cariloop.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005285/en/
CONTACT: Jennifer Powell
Cariloop, PR Manager
972-567-3937
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE PRACTICE MANAGEMENT NURSING INTERNET MANAGED CARE HEALTH HEALTH TECHNOLOGY TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Cariloop
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/24/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/24/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005285/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.