WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets for his first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam trophy.
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets for his first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam trophy
