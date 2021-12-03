Carlos Santana is hanging up his guitar for the rest of the year while he recovers from an “unscheduled heart procedure.”
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced Wednesday that he has canceled the remainder of his 2021 gigs — eight shows at the House of Blues Las Vegas — after his wife took him to the hospital Saturday. He added: “I had this thing happening in my chest.”
Michael Vrionis, the president of Universal Tone Management, labeled it an “unscheduled heart procedure” but did not provide any further details, but said the 74-year-old musician is “doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon.”
Santana said he hopes to be back on the stage in the new year.
“I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and rest and I catch up with my health so that when I play for you, I play the way I’m used to and give you 150%,” he said in a video message Wednesday. “I wouldn’t show up if I couldn’t do that.”
Santana released his most recent album, “Blessings and Miracles,” in October, including collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, Steve Winwood and Fifth Harmony alum Ally Brooke.
