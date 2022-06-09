DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2022--
Earlier this week, Denver Smith of Carlson Ridge Capital, LLC released an open letter to the CEO and Board of Directors of Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (IVFH). Amongst other things, this letter requests the resignation of the CEO and two additional board members.
The full text of this letter and a link to the SEC filing it was attached as an exhibit to can be found here: http://carlsonridge.com/2022/06/08/innovative-food-holdings-inc/
