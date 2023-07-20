HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2023--
Oceus, a leading global technology innovator providing 5G network solutions to government and enterprise customers, announces the addition of Carm Caruso as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With a proven track record of driving financial performance and maximizing operational efficiency, his appointment underscores Oceus’ commitment to further enhance its leadership team as it moves into its next stage of growth. In this role, Mr. Caruso drives the company's strategy and financial integrity for continued expansion and success.
“We are all thrilled to have Mr. Caruso join our leadership team at this pivotal time in our growth,” said Jeff Harman, President and CEO of Oceus. "His extensive background in financial leadership will be instrumental in supporting our growth strategy and solidifying our position as an industry leader. We look forward to the valuable contributions he will make to the continued success of our organization."
Mr. Caruso brings more than 20 years of end-to-end financial management, corporate strategy, M&A, strategic partnerships, and capital management expertise within public-sector and commercial organizations. Before joining Oceus, Mr. Caruso served as a financial executive and operations leader in government contracting after beginning his career in public accounting and FP&A for a Big 4 firm. He holds an undergraduate degree from Fordham University, an MBA from Sacred Heart University, and is a Virginia CPA.
About Oceus
Oceus is a global technology innovator providing 5G network solutions to government and enterprise customers. We deliver extensive broadband connectivity with dedicated and dynamic spectrum, massive MIMO, and network slicing in deployable, enterprise and cloud-based solutions that solve unique communication and data challenges in a wide range of public and private networks. Our edge computing capabilities provide low latency, ultra-high reliability, and enhanced security for wireless IoT devices and applications. The Oceus Intelligent Controller provides software-defined network orchestration using AI/ML to automate the management of 5G enterprise systems and applications. Oceus is headquartered in Herndon, VA, with Oceus Technologies, our R&D Lab, in Plano, TX, and our Integration and Operations Center in The Colony, TX. To learn more about Oceus, visit oceus.io.
