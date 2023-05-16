Carnegie Learning Named 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist for Best Educational Game

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2023--
Carnegie Learning, a leader in AI-driven technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions for K-12 education, today announced that MATHia® Adventure was named a 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Best Educational Game category. CODiE Award Finalists represent the best products, services, and people in the education and business technology industries.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005962/en/
MATHia® Adventure is a revolutionary game-based digital experience that turns math practice into meaningful play. Inspired by how children see the world, MATHia® Adventure unites play and pedagogy like no other K-5 digital learning solution. Students engage with math concepts in a way that's encouraging and effective, and makes them excited to practice math again and again. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Inspired by how children see the world, MATHia®Adventure is a game-based digital experience that turns math practice into meaningful play for grades K-5. As one of Carnegie Learning’s ClearMath Solutions, MATHia®Adventure unites play and pedagogy like no other digital learning tool and is ready to support any math curriculum by meeting students where they are in their math journey through personalized learning tools.
With hundreds of differentiated learning paths, MATHia®Adventure adapts to students in real-time, supporting remediation, accelerated learning, and advanced learning. Key features include an encouraging learning environment, where feedback, hints, and other game-based incentives motivate students to see how far they can advance, while performance-tracking tools help teachers streamline and personalize learning with real-time, class-wide insights.
The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, and digital content industries. Carnegie Learning’s MATHia®Adventure was selected as a finalist across dozens of business technology and education technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.
“The 2023 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who are out in front, leading their industries forward,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr. “These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists recognizing the most impactful products, services, and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment.”
"To be recognized as the Best Educational Game for MATHia®Adventure is a tremendous honor and a testament to years of hard work and dedication throughout our organization," said Carnegie Learning CEO Barry Malkin. "I could not be prouder of this product – one that combines learning and fun like no other in the K-5 space – and of the team who created it. Based on research and data, it’s the exact high-quality instructional curriculum the market needs right now to meet the needs of school districts. Students deserve the best we can offer, and MATHia®Adventure checks all the boxes.”
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebrations June 21-22, 2023 at 1 p.m. EST. Details about each finalist are listed at siia.net/codie/codie-finalists.
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.
About Carnegie Learning, Inc.
Carnegie Learning is the leading provider of K-12 education technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions. With award-winning offerings for K-12 math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, high-dosage tutoring, and more, Carnegie Learning is delivering real and lasting results for teachers and students. Born from more than 30 years of learning science research at Carnegie Mellon University, we are known for using the power of data to improve student performance. Our range of products allows us to support more than 2 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada. Named a Top Place to Work for six years in a row, our 700+ employees across North America are passionate about partnering with educators in the classroom. For more information, visit carnegielearning.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005962/en/
CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT:
Eden Bloss
Carnegie Learning
336-706-1372
KEYWORD: PENNSYLVANIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PRIMARY/SECONDARY EDUCATION APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
SOURCE: Carnegie Learning
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/16/2023 03:54 PM/DISC: 05/16/2023 03:53 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005962/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.