Online car buying company and tech start-up, Carooga, recently conducted a Canada-wide survey to gather insights on what today’s car buyers are looking for. The results concluded something we all predicted - everyone loves shopping online. Through their data collection, they found that consumers are becoming more sceptical of the dealership environment - not to mention the pushy sales that typically come along with it. Carooga surveyed a variety of respondents in multiple Canadian provinces to better understand the car-buying habits within the country, especially given the ongoing challenges of inventory shortages, the pandemic, and industry shifts.
Carooga’s business model was born of the premise consumers would much rather purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home over visiting the hostile dealership environment. Not to their surprise, the exact number of respondents who would like to avoid a dealership would also prefer to purchase their next car online:
- 79% of respondents said that if they could avoid visiting a dealership to buy their next car, they would.
- 79% of respondents said they would purchase their next car online if they were able to do so safely.
This mimics Google’s Think Auto report in 2021 that noted that since 2016, consumers who said they would prefer an online shopping model to purchase their vehicle increased by 28%, with 60% of consumers saying they would like this option. These results undeniably point to how more consumers desire the convenience and comfort of being able to purchase a vehicle online, alone and without the hassle.
Carooga was also able to derive that scepticism towards dealerships has increased, especially in regards to pricing:
- 65% of respondents noted that they don’t think dealerships fairly price their vehicles.
- 46% of respondents' least favourite part of dealerships is hidden fees that spring up during the buying process.
As pricing is an influential factor within the consumer buying decision, it is no surprise that consumers are leaning towards online models, with less overhead, that allow them to avoid added costs associated with dealerships. This trend will likely continue as consumers become increasingly aware that additional costs should not be accepted as the status quo.
More than half [55%] of respondents noted that when financing their vehicle via a dealership it took anywhere from 1 hour, to a day or more, to complete the process. The distrust towards dealership costs, the desire to shop online and this time-consuming aspect of the current process has the potential to shift the majority of consumers to online models as these become more readily available. Based on these results, the industry can gather that consumers are fed up with the current dealership environment and it’s time to change or they will find alternatives.
In response to the evolving market of car buying, Carooga has created a completely online experience that allows consumers to shop for their vehicle right online, with no hidden costs, and puts the pedal to the metal on the financing process by completing it in as little as 2 minutes. “ We heard a desire to remove the 'dealership' altogether from the buying experience. So that is what we have done,” says Carooga’s Brand Officer Jillian Leoppky. As more consumers continue to move to online models, pioneers within the industry, such as Carooga, will be there to welcome the oncoming change.
