Cartography Biosciences, an immuno-oncology company creating biologic therapies against novel targets guided by the first-ever comprehensive antigen atlas, today announced the appointment of Blaine Templeman as Chief Administrative and Legal Officer.
“With nearly three decades of experience supporting immuno-oncology and vaccine companies, Blaine brings a lifetime of experience to the operations of Cartography,” said Kevin Parker, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Cartography Biosciences. “We’re excited to tap into Blaine’s broad experience in the industry and have him play an integral role in our strategy and growth as our team translates our novel immuno-oncology targets to therapeutic programs.”
Mr. Templeman continues at Cartography after serving as the company’s interim Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Mr. Templeman will oversee Cartography’s administrative operations, including managing the company’s worldwide legal affairs, compliance, facilities, finance, human resources, risk management, and other administrative functions.
“I am inspired by Cartography’s mission and innovative team – working tirelessly to find the safest, most effective targets for oncology patients in need,” said Mr. Templeman. “I look forward to guiding and growing the company’s operations and supporting the development of a smarter and more efficient path for precision therapeutics.”
Having represented many biotechnology companies in various roles, Mr. Templeman most recently provided strategic support to companies such as Sairopa BV and Shiru, Inc. prior to joining Cartography. Previously, Mr. Templeman was the Chief Administrative and Legal Officer at Aduro Biotech and a corporate and intellectual property transactions partner at Arnold & Porter LLP, the managing partner of the New York office of Sheppard Mullin LLP and partner at Heller Ehrman LLC. He holds a Juris Doctor from New York University School of Law, studied at Princeton Seminary, and received a B.A. from Oral Roberts University.
About Cartography Biosciences
Cartography Biosciences is focused on developing tumor-selective therapeutics that are based on a unique genomics and computational platform. Cartography’s platform integrates data from proprietary sample sourcing relationships, an industry-leading comprehensive reference atlas, and our target identification algorithms to identify the cells of interest and the single or pairs of targets that are most specific to the intended target cells. Cartography is unlocking the full potential of immunotherapy by discovering and developing therapeutics as precise as their targets. To learn more about Cartography and our mission to treat every patient with cancer, visit cartography.bio and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @cartographybio.
