NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Block Inc., up $3.21 to $77.36.
The mobile payments services provider beat analysts' fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.
Beyond Meat Inc., up $1.74 to $18.88.
The plant-based meat maker's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Carvana Co., down $2.07 to $8.01.
The online used car retailer reported a surprisingly big fourth-quarter loss.
Boeing Co., down $9.98 to $198.15.
The airplane maker has again stopped deliveries of its 787 passenger jet because of concerns about a part.
Adobe Inc., down $26.48 to $320.54.
The U.S. is reportedly preparing an antitrust lawsuit over the software company's proposed purchase of Figma.
Autodesk Inc., down $28.63 to $192.53.
The design software company gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.
Farfetch Ltd., up 56 cents to $5.51.
The online luxury fashion company beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Nektar Therapeutics Inc., down $1.47 to $1.49.
The biopharmaceutical company gave a disappointing update on its potential lupus treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.