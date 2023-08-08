Carvana Launches Value Tracker, Offering Free Custom Vehicle Value Tracking and Insights

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2023--
Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, has today debuted Carvana Value Tracker, a free tool to quickly obtain a vehicle valuation, and track a vehicle’s value against evolving market conditions.
Carvana Value Tracker is a unique tool that leverages Carvana's ability to instantly generate unique, real values for millions of vehicles. By using Carvana’s proprietary technology and competitive market data, Carvana is able to provide car owners with up-to-date information about the current value of their vehicle and empowers them to make a well-informed decision when determining whether to sell their car.
To track a vehicle’s competitive value with Carvana Value Tracker, car owners can simply enter their vehicle's details, such as their license plate, postal code, and mileage, and will receive an instant, customized value for their vehicle. Owners can then track the value of the vehicle, allowing them to monitor how the value changes over time. This tool is especially useful for those who are considering selling or trading in their vehicle in the future, as it gives them a better understanding of when may be the best time to sell in order to maximize their return. Carvana believes every car owner deserves to know the value of the car they drive, so no purchase or trade-in is required to make use of the tool – it is accessible to everyone. Once they have entered a vehicle’s information, Carvana will keep the vehicle’s owner periodically informed of the vehicle’s competitive value as market conditions fluctuate.
“We understand that selling or trading a car can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to determining your car's value, and this free tool is designed to make it easier,” said Andrew Dickerson, Director of Engineering, Special Projects at Carvana. “The car in a customer's driveway is likely one of the largest assets in their portfolio, and yet most have no idea at any given moment what that asset is worth. With Carvana Value Tracker, we are demystifying car selling by offering insight into a customer’s car’s value at any point in time, in a way that is actionable should they choose to sell.”
Carvana Value Tracker is now available to everyone, and is accessible at carvana.com/value-tracker. Whether owners are looking to sell their car or are simply curious about its current value, Carvana Value Tracker offers a quick and easy way to access up-to-date information about their vehicle and the used auto market. With this new digital offering, Carvana continues to set the standard in the automotive industry with its commitment to transparency, innovation and customer satisfaction.
About
Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.
Carvana also encourages investors to visit its Investor Relations website as financial and other company information is posted.
