Carvana’s New Value Tracker Campaign Highlights Ease and Fun of Its Online Car Buying and Selling Experience With Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today announced the launch of its new creative campaign, featuring one of Hollywood’s most charismatic couples, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. This partnership highlights Carvana's uniquely simple, speedy customer experience using the newly debuted Carvana Value Tracker—a free tool to quickly obtain a vehicle valuation and track a vehicle’s value against evolving market conditions. The pair are set to feature in a series of witty, comedic spots premiering this summer that also reinforce the brand's commitment to providing seamless and enjoyable car buying and selling e-commerce experiences for its customers.
"We are incredibly excited to launch our partnership with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard starting with a campaign focused on our new Carvana Value Tracker technology," said Ryan Keeton, Carvana co-founder and Chief Brand Officer. "Kristen and Dax both capture the spirit of Carvana with their authentic personalities and sense of fun. We want to showcase how we’ve improved the car buying and selling experience by making it fair and easy, and now, how simple it is to track your vehicle’s value over time.”
The new campaign, created by Carvana's in-house creative team, showcases Bell and Shepard's signature humor as they navigate the process of tracking their vehicle’s value with Carvana’s cutting-edge Value Tracker technology, and ultimately selling their vehicle to the largest online used automotive retailer with just a few clicks. The campaign captures the couple's genuine enthusiasm for the brand in promotion of the newly launched Carvana Value Tracker.
The new campaign will be rolled out across various channels, including digital platforms, television, and social media, showcasing the brand's commitment to driving customers happy with helpful digital tools designed to empower shoppers to make even more educated car buying and selling decisions.
Carvana Value Tracker is now available to everyone, and is accessible at carvana.com/value-tracker. Whether owners are looking to sell their car or are simply curious about its competitive value, Carvana Value Tracker offers a quick and easy way to access up-to-date information about their vehicle and the used auto market. With this new digital offering, Carvana continues to set the standard in the automotive industry with its commitment to transparency, innovation and customer satisfaction.
Carvana is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.
