Carvana to Present at Upcoming Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced that Ernie Garcia, Carvana's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present to the investor community and host meetings at the conference.
Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference
Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023*
Location: 1 Monarch Beach Resort, Dana Point, California
*A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Carvana website ( https://investors.carvana.com/ ). An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.
Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.
