When I was a Generation X kid in the 1980s, I dreamed about the super sleek video arcade Corvette that dominated young boys’ walls. My friend’s dad owned a 1989 Corvette, and when I had enough money, so did I. My baby boomer father has a similar affliction with muscle cars. Now, millennials and members of Generation Z buy their hero cars.
“Whatever you dreamed about as a kid and couldn’t afford, when you get some money, you go buy it,” said Craig Jackson, CEO of auto auction house Barrett-Jackson. “When my dad started selling, it was about World War II cars. Then, we focused on what baby boomers and Gen-Xers wanted. Now, it’s slowly changing to what millennials and Gen-Z want.”
Generational dreams
Generations that came of age around the millennium, and who many thought would Uber forever, had different influences that are affecting what cars they crave now.
“Millennials had a lot more avenues to experience cars than earlier generations,” said Brian Rabold, vice president at Hagerty, a leading collector car insurer. “Through 'The Fast and the Furious' movie franchise and 'Gone in 60 Seconds,' they know older eras. "Gran Turismo" video games were influences too.”
Cars like the Nissan GT-R and Skyline, Japanese domestic market (JDM) models not originally available here, gained fame through gaming. Pickups and SUVs also evoke memories of childhood. All of this factors into classic vehicle values.
“SUVs and JDM cars are going up in value,” Jackson said. “Millennials didn’t grow up in station wagons; they grew up in SUVs. K5 Chevy Blazers are increasing because the younger demographic relates to them. Nissan GT-Rs and Skylines are also popular because the older cars can now be imported as classics.”
What James Dean or Steve McQueen were to older generations, the late actor Paul Walker is to many of today's classic car enthusiasts. Tragically, Walker died in his friend’s 2005 Porsche Carrera GT supercar.
“Cars from TV shows and movies are especially popular,” Jackson said. “We sold the car from Risky Business for $1.8 Million. I have Paul Walker’s car from '2 Fast 2 Furious.' When I take it to shows, kids really focus on it. Movies bring nostalgia to cars. Everybody says, ‘That’s Paul’s car!’ ”
Barrett-Jackson sold Walker’s Toyota Supra at its 2021 Las Vegas auction for $550,000.
Mis-generationing drivers
I assumed millennials would desire 1990s Japanese sports cars, but I was only partially correct.
“There’s a lot more in common with millennials and previous generations than you would think,” Rabold said. “The most popular eras are the ‘60s and ‘70s — (that) carries across all generations, but millennials are also buying from the newer eras.”
According to Hagerty’s data, about a quarter of classic cars chosen by boomers, Gen-X, millennials and Gen-Z are models from the 1960s, with another quarter from the 1970s. Beyond those, 1950s cars are more popular with boomers, while younger generations embrace cars from the ‘80s and ‘90s.
Their favorites: 1967-87 Chevrolet full-size pickups. After those come Mustangs from the ‘60s, ‘80s and ‘90s, followed by 1968-72 Chevrolet Chevelles and first-generation Camaros. A surprising favorite is the 1974-82 Chevrolet Corvette — not strong performers, but affordable. The 1973-79 Ford F-Series pickups garner points too.
That list is certainly encouraging to parents of millennial and Gen-Z enthusiasts who may want to pass their collections down or share some wrench time with their kids.
Still, there are models that appeal particularly to millennials, such as the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo, Subaru WRX STi and Scion FR-S/Toyota GT86 sports car. JDM Nissan Silvias and Nissan Skylines come next. A surprise is the 2003-05 Dodge Neon SRT-4, which is fun to drive. Finally, last-gen Mazda RX-7s find favor.
Next-gen jewels
“Now, it’s starting with modern supercars,” Jackson said. “Ford GTs, McLaren P1s will also appreciate. We sold the first Corvette E-Ray hybrid for $1.15 million this year in Palm Beach that will be iconic going forward.”
Beyond hyper-priced hypercars, what millennial favorites should we expect to rise in value?
“Now that Dodge Vipers are out of production, they are climbing in value,” Jackson said. “Cars from that era may not drive as you expected because horsepower wasn’t great, but the Viper was the first modern car with 500 horsepower. Millennials and Gen-Z love technology. Resto-mods, EV-mods and hydrogen-mods are coming on, but they’re not as easy as putting an LS V-8 in a car.”
Dropping a modern Corvette engine and upgraded chassis into a classic muscle car brings big grins to all generations, but “square body” GM and Ford pickups from the ‘70s and ‘80s are especially favored by younger generations because they evoke memories of riding with their dads, and parts are plentiful.
Rabold notes models like the Toyota FJ80 Land Cruiser, ‘90s Land Rover Defenders and XJ Jeep Cherokees are growing in popularity too. The 2003-08 Nissan 350Z is a bull market pick for Haggerty, as they’re affordable and easy to modify. The 2007-13 BMW M3 coupe is quickly transitioning from new to collectible.
EVs become collectible
We’re still in the early days of electric vehicles, but bet on them to gain popularity among generations that barely knew a world without them.
“Early Tesla Roadsters are collectible — the first to treat EVs as sports cars and the first model for Tesla,” Rabold said. The BMW i8 and Porsche Taycan will start to be collectible. There’s also a cottage industry converting first-gen Broncos, Porsche 911s, and even bug-eyed Sprite sports cars from gas to electric.”
Barrett-Jackson recently auctioned an electrified 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet for $71,500. A 1963 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Custom EV Convertible went for $154,000. That’s serious money and shows enthusiasm for this growing segment.
“For a long time, we were told millennials were not buying cars,” Rabold said. “The oldest now have kids, are reaching middle age. We’re seeing them buy cars and be active like generations before them.”
If you want further proof that millennials aren’t going to quit automobiles, consider who’s attending auctions.
“We often see three generations at our auctions,” Jackson said. “And they all want different types of cars. But they all enjoy cars! This will continue with younger generations.”
(Casey Williams is an Indianapolis-based automotive journalist and a long-time contributor to the Chicago Tribune. He can be reached at AutoCasey@aol.com and on YouTube @AutoCasey.)
