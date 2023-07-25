NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2023--
Casper Sleep today announced the addition of two seasoned industry veterans to its team, Brad Bailey as Chief Sales Officer and Jeff Willard as Chief Growth and Marketing Officer.
"We are delighted to welcome Brad Bailey and Jeff Willard to our team - two tenured executives with proven leadership track records, deep experience, and brand acumen,” said Emilie Arel, President and Chief Executive Officer at Casper. “Their exceptional talent and expertise will be invaluable as we optimize our wholesale and retail strategy, further solidifying Casper’s position as an industry leader.”
- Brad Bailey, Chief Sales Officer: Brad will oversee the Retail and Wholesale functions for both Casper’s owned retail stores and partners, leveraging over two decades of consumer durables experience with a specialty in mattresses, including Simmons, Serta Simmons, and TempurSealy. Throughout his career, he has been responsible for the success and growth of several multi-billion dollar brands, most recently serving as Executive Vice President of Sales at Emery Jensen Distribution.
- Jeff Willard, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer: Jeff will oversee all Marketing and Product Development functions, driving the company’s product assortment and leveraging data-backed consumer insights to further the brand. As a deeply tenured marketing executive, he has managed several world-renowned brands, spanning 45+ consumer brands and several $1B+ brands, including Beautyrest, Harman Kardon, and Coleman. His leadership has been instrumental in the transformation and growth of these brands, with several surpassing the billion-dollar mark. Formerly ranked as one of the top 50 Chief Marketing Officers worldwide, Jeff’s impactful work has been recognized with prestigious Effie awards.
With their combined expertise, Bailey and Willard are poised to lead the company to new heights by identifying new growth opportunities, fostering strategic partnerships, and optimizing operational efficiency. Their appointment further underscores Casper's commitment to delivering product excellence and maintaining its position as a leader in the sleep industry.
About Casper
Casper believes everyone should sleep better. The company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture—designed in-house by the Company's award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.
