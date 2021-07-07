North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.