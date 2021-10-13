Casting Workbook Announces 2021 List of Top 20 American Acting Schools

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021--
With a firm commitment to support American actors & talent across the US,Casting Workbook announced today their official “ Top 20 US Acting Schools ” list. As the first in what will be an annual announcement moving forward, top schools from across the country were considered and reviewed extensively.
Providing essential learning and educational content for both aspiring and professional actors has been one of Casting Workbook’s core objectives. Beginning later in October 2021, Casting Workbook members will be able to audit a free virtual acting class or workshop experience from one of the top listed schools each month, and access previous months’ classes as part of their membership. The selection process was thorough and comprehensive - schools were selected based on an extensive review of their curriculum information, public ratings & surveys, media analysis and private industry-expert consultation.
“For 15 years, Casting Workbook's mandate has been to create a convergence between education and industry. Working with top acting schools and universities, we provide industry education as well as hosting graduating class showcases to talent agents and casting directors. We are thrilled to bring the top acting schools to our members as a part of this mandate.”
- Susan Fox, CEO & Founder – Casting Workbook
The Casting Workbook Official List of “Top 20 US Acting Schools” 2021:
(In Alphabetical Order)
American Conservatory Theatre
Brown University (Rhode Island)
California Institute of the Arts School of Theatre
Carnegie Mellon School of Acting
Case Western Reserve (Cleveland)
Florida State University School of Theatre
Georgetown University
The Juilliard School
Northwestern University Theatre Program
NYU – Tisch School of the Arts
Purchase College (SUNY) Conservatory of Theatre Arts
Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD)
The Old Globe & University of San Diego Graduate Theatre Program
UC San Diego Dept. of Theatre & Dance
UCLA School of Theatre, Film & Television
University of Missouri (Kansas City, MO)
University of North Carolina School of the Arts
University of Tennessee Dept. of Theatre
USC School of Dramatic Arts
Yale / David Geffen School of Acting
About Casting Workbook:
For over 25 years, Casting Workbook has been driving the industry forward with our leading-edge enterprise casting software. By bridging essential communications between production, casting, agents, and their talent, we’ve worked with some of the biggest production studios including Disney, Netflix, Universal, HBO, Fox Features, Lionsgate, Sony, Nickelodeon and many more.
Our global network is now almost 500,000 English, French and Spanish members strong, with offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal & Madrid. Our service sets the industry standard with innovative tools to help actors search jobs, submit self-tapes, work seamlessly with their agents, and develop their craft and build their careers. Whether watching our popular weekly series The Working Actor, auditioning virtually through our Virtual Casting Room (VCR) or submitting a self-tape on our top-rated mobile Actor App, our goal is to be the #1 casting software and service provider to actors, agents and casting directors all over the world.
