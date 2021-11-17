FRIENDSWOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company applying innovative diagnostics to transform disease management and improve patient outcomes, today announced that it has been named in Inc.’s first-annual Best-Led Companies list, a select, data-driven list of the very strongest U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion.
“This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder-led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. “With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities.”
“At Castle, our commitment to improving patients’ lives through innovative diagnostics is what drives us forward; it is a passion that has ignited a strong purpose in our business since our founding,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “Being ranked in Inc.’s inaugural Best-Led Companies list is an honor and affirms that we have built our business on a solid foundation that we believe will drive sustainable growth for years to come.”
The list recognizes 250 companies that are agile enough to maneuver but also big enough to have a broad impact. These companies employ 35 million people, about one of four U.S. workers. All 250 have a successful track record with leadership teams that spur solid performance, create value, penetrate markets, engage with customers and more.
Applicants were analyzed via an algorithm that identified the strongest companies based on accomplishments in four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team.
To compile the list, Inc. evaluated private and public U.S.-based companies with a 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion using a proprietary 14-point measure of management excellence generated with input from partners at Pitchbook and Shango Labs.
To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/best-led-companies.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage diagnostics company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx® -CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx®-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (myPath® Melanoma, DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq). For more information about Castle’s gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com.
Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix.
For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
