HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2021--
Castor, a leading provider of decentralized and hybrid clinical trial solutions, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Milind Kamkolkar to its Board of Directors.
Milind is currently Senior Advisor to Cellarity, a Flagship Pioneering Company, after his tenure as Chief Digital & Data Officer. He brings to Castor more than 20 years of experience in healthcare AI and digital health, from startup, management consulting to Fortune 500 enterprises. As a Board member, Milind will help Castor accelerate its goal of making the world's research data more accessible, enabling AI-driven clinical trials, and ultimately use actionable data to improve the speed and efficiency of clinical trials.
“The adoption of decentralized clinical trials has seen exponential growth, catalyzing an industry in critical need of modernization,” said Milind. “I was impressed by the leadership, talent and technology at Castor, which complement the hard problems Castor’s platform tackles with technical sophistication. To support the growing clinical research needs of academic centers and life sciences companies, Castor’s technology simplifies the clinical trial process and ‘consumerizes’ new processes for tech-enabled clinical trials. I look forward to contributing my expertise and being a part of Castor’s journey to enable faster, smarter clinical trials.”
Castor offers a leading cloud-based clinical data platform that simplifies the clinical trial process, from recruitment to analysis, for global research. Castor’s combined Advisory Board & Board of Directors consists of twelve industry leaders that are committed to furthering the company's mission to make clinical research smarter and faster through technology.
Castor’s Board has been instrumental in fueling Castor’s growth. Since 2014, Castor has supported over 8,500 studies in more than 90 countries. In the last two years, the company more than doubled in size and worked with customers such as the World Health Organization, which used Castor for its Solidarity Trial, landed contracts with over 30 top-tier digital therapeutics companies, and penned enterprise agreements with multiple top 5 pharmaceutical companies.
“We’ve made significant progress in advancing our clinical and technology and practices this year,” said Derk Arts, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Castor. “We are thrilled to have Milind join our Board. His expertise, insights and passion for technology combined with the collective experience of our leadership team and Board, is critical to our ability to operationalize and achieve our vision of democratizing clinical research to maximize the impact of research data for patients worldwide.”
Milind joined Cellarity from Sanofi where he was the first enterprise Chief Data Officer in the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to Sanofi, he was the Head of AI and Data science within the Digital Medicines group at Novartis.
Castor’s current Board members include:
- Derk Arts, Member, Founder & CEO Castor
- Rob Konterman, Member, COO Castor
- Ben Cons, Chairman, Advisor, Investor, Chairman/NED
- Villi Iltchev, Member, Partner at Two Sigma Ventures
- Corné Jansen, Member, Partner at INKEF Capital
- Michael Treskow, Partner at Eight Roads Capital
- Alex Pasteur, Partner at F-Prime
To read more about Castor’s Board of Directors, visit www.castoredc.com/about-us/leadership/.
About Castor
Castor is a leading provider of decentralized and hybrid clinical trial solutions to democratize research. With the highest-rated eClinical platform for decentralized and hybrid clinical trials, Castor’s plug-and-play platform offers rapid deployment at scale, enabling researchers to create a trial in a matter of clicks, with easy enrollment, eConsent, and real-world data capture. Castor is bringing human-centered design to the clinical trial process, from recruitment to analysis, and improving the quality, security, and reusability of data for researchers worldwide. For more information, visit www.castoredc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @castor.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005576/en/
CONTACT: Media
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS
SOURCE: Castor
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/09/2021 07:58 AM/DISC: 11/09/2021 07:58 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005576/en