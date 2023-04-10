Cavli Wireless to Unveil the Cutting-Edge C10QM Cellular Module at the CAEV Expo 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 10, 2023--
Cavli Wireless is geared up to exhibit at the CAEV Expo 2023 in Bengaluru, India, from April 13-14, 2023. The Connected Vehicle event series focuses on the convergence of IoT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Automotive Telematics, where global innovators and industry leaders meet up, learn and showcase the future of connected automotive technology.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005203/en/
Power your connected mobility solutions with the Cavli C Series LTE CAT 1/2G C10QM Smart IoT Module with integrated eSIM and GNSS. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Cavli booth: ZC 83 will showcase the cutting-edge Cavli C10QM, an LTE CAT1 Cellular Module that is based on 3GPP Release 10 and embeds an eSIM for integrated connectivity over cellular. and GNSS. The C10QM supports integrated GNSS and Voice/SMS over 4G/GSM. The main highlight point of the Cavli C10QM is its support for Linux OS and SDK customized for telematics, which is set to make C10QM a default choice for automotive OEMs.
The Hubble Stack Intelligence enables remote diagnosis, monitoring, and debugging of the C10QM through Hubble Lens, an advanced remote diagnosis feature of the Cavli Hubble IoT platform. This feature eliminates the need for physical intervention, making it possible to scale IoT efficiently. And through its robust operator partnerships in India, Cavli has achieved an extensive presence with its local LTE connectivity solutions, setting new industry standards in service quality and pricing.
Join Surendar Kannan, VP of APACJ, on day 2 at 9:30 AM in his keynote speech on the future of connected mobility & how Cavli Wireless is spearheading the next generation of telematics revolution in India. The Cavli solution expertise team will also be featuring live demos of the Hubble Tech Stack and free solution consulting to the booth visitors. The attendees can book a meeting with the consulting team here.
"As one of the premier trade events for connected and autonomous vehicles, CAEV Expo 2023 provides the perfect platform for unveiling our industry-leading Cellular module for telematics solutions. Cavli Wireless is excited to join industry leaders in this prestigious event and demonstrate our commitment to leading the path forward in revolutionizing the connected mobility space in India," commented John Mathew, CEO, Cavli Wireless.
About Cavli Wireless
Cavli Wireless is a cellular module manufacturer that combines IoT connectivity and data management into one platform. Cavli designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular modules that improve equipment reliability and expedite application development processes. Cavli's cellular modules are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable global data pricing, simplified device management, and centralized subscription management through the proprietary cloud-based platform Cavli Hubble.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005203/en/
CONTACT: Ajit Thomas, CMO, Cavli Inc
+1-650-535-1150
https://www.cavliwireless.com/
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES INDIA AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA AUSTRALIA JAPAN CHINA NEW ZEALAND NORTH AMERICA SOUTH KOREA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AUTONOMOUS DRIVING/VEHICLES AUTOMOTIVE DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY APPS/APPLICATIONS IOT (INTERNET OF THINGS) VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS
SOURCE: Cavli Wireless
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/10/2023 08:06 AM/DISC: 04/10/2023 08:06 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005203/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.