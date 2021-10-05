DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2021--
The "CBD Online Retailer Report: The Dutch Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report identifies the top CBD online retailers selling into the Netherlands market and provides insights into the prevalence of brands and product types being offered.
Analysis on the offerings from different retailer types provides insights into how these retailers are engaging with CBD products and where brands are finding opportunities in the market.
Top retailers are identified via Google search analysis combined with website traffic data and are categorised into eight main retailer types. The retailer channels are as follows:
- Beauty and cosmetics
- CBD specialists
- Department stores
- Head shops/smart shops
- Health and wellness
- Pet specialists
- Pharmacies
- Supermarkets
- Vape specialists
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Introduction
- Top online retailers
- Methodology
