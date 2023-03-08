CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--
CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ), a leading national provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, has announced the finalists for its third annual Women Transforming Business Awards powered by CBIZ Women's Advantage (“CWA”). The awards honor leaders who have driven significant change within their organizations and communities in four distinct categories: financial strength, innovation, culture, and community impact. Finalists are announced today in honor of International Women’s Day.
"The Women Transforming Business Awards is a vital platform showcasing leaders pioneering advancements within their organizations and beyond,” said Jerry Grisko, president and CEO of CBIZ. “Through fearless leadership and ground-breaking innovation, these women are making a profound impact, shaping their organizations, and improving their communities. CBIZ is proud to recognize the third annual class of Women Transforming Business Award finalists.”
The finalists in the 2023 Women Transforming Business Awards include:
Culture:
- Alicia Calero, Regulatory Compliance Program Manager, Avangrid
- Cynthia DiBartolo, Esq., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tigress Financial Partners
- Tammy Peterman, MS, RN, FAAN, NEA-BC, President, The University of Kansas Health System
Community Impact:
- Lisa Holland, President, Sheltair
- Mary Grove, Managing Partner, Bread and Butter Ventures
- Tasha Powell, Executive Director, Appetite for Change
Financial Strength:
- Tassie Oswald, Partner, Eureka Equity Partners
- Dominique Bernardo, Chief Executive Officer, Variety- the Children’s Charity of the Delaware Valley
- Jaime Simpson, Chief Operating Officer, NetStandard
Innovation:
- Amy Castillo, Chief Executive Officer, Ability KC
- Kelly Aronson, Chief Information Officer, Andersen Windows & Doors
- Ramona Hood, President and CEO, FedEx Custom Critical
“CBIZ is honored to recognize and celebrate these finalists who continue to lead with vision, ingenuity and connectional intelligence,” said Lori Novickis, national leader of CBIZ Women’s Advantage. “Not only are these women embracing and driving transformational change within their organizations, but they are also serving as role models and mentors for the next generation of leaders. Congratulations to this impressive group of finalists.”
Winners will be selected in each category and announced at a live virtual celebration on May 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET. Registration is available here. For more information, see the Women Transforming Business Award page.
About CBIZ, Inc.
CBIZ is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 120 offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.cbiz.com.
