CCL Hospitality Group, the parent organization to Morrison Living, Unidine, Coreworks and The HUB, has formalized its brand name to reflect its vision of enhancing lives through great food, professional service and an unwavering commitment to quality.
CCL Hospitality Group is a nationwide hospitality company providing dining and support services for senior living, healthcare and behavioral health communities. Formally Compass Community Living, the updated name embraces and better represents CCL Hospitality Group's capabilities, differentiated by a synergy of operations that brings together collective expertise, resources and scale. Under the broader parent organization, Morrison Living, Unidine, Coreworks and The HUB will continue to lead the industry, providing distinct value with the same familiarity, characteristics and unique personalities to offer personalized experiences and tailored solutions but with access to corporate resources and support that will enable them to provide an even higher level of service and innovation to the clients they serve.
"We have identified an incredible opportunity to better serve our team members and our client's communities now and in the future. CCL Hospitality Group is positioned to address the gaps within our industry and deliver an alternative to conventional outsourcing with unparalleled hospitality," says Dan Natterman, CEO of CCL Hospitality Group. "It starts with recognizing that our people are our greatest competitive advantage. Our diverse people-driven culture of experts drives our growth, and CCL Hospitality Group creates an opportunity for us to nurture the skills of our leaders and empower them," he adds.
The brand update also includes a new logo and website, depicting the company's capabilities, service lines and communities they serve across the continuum of care. The modern design of the CCL Hospitality Group brand reflects the company's forward-thinking approach to staying attuned to the rapidly evolving hospitality need within the health and senior care industries.
"A more refined brand architecture will demonstrate our approach to providing collaborative and strategic solutions for our clients," says Summer Menegakis, VP of Marketing and Communications for CCL Hospitality Group. "It reinforces the organization's breadth of resources, scale of infrastructure and hospitality expertise that allows us to be nimble, proactive and collaborative in implementing innovative operations and programming."
For more information, visit www.ccl-hg.com.
CCL Hospitality Group is a nationwide leader in culinary and support services with four distinct operating companies – Morrison Living, Unidine, Coreworks and The Hub. We provide modern world-class hospitality infrastructure, talent, and innovation. We are shaping the industry's future leaders with a culture of service focused on elevated hospitality offerings for community living across the country.
