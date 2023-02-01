DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023--
CCS — leading provider of clinical solutions and home-delivered medical supplies for those living with chronic conditions — today announced the launch of its Scientific Advisory Council, which includes four industry leaders who will support CCS in its commitment to redefining patient care at home through a more holistic approach: Alexander Ding, MD, MBA; Karmeen Kulkarni, MS, RD, CD, CDCES, BC-ADM; Steven Wittlin, MD; and Francine Kaufman, MD. This news comes on the heels of the company’s recent announcement that Arti Masturzo, MD, joined CCS as its first-ever Chief Medical Officer.
“Dr. Masturzo has assembled a multi-stakeholder group of experts to comprise our newly formed Scientific Advisory Council,” said Tony Vahedian, Chief Executive Officer at CCS. “Dr. Ding, Ms. Kulkarni, Dr. Wittlin, and Dr. Kaufman each bring unique industry expertise to the council. Arti will lead the council in helping to inform new approaches to simplifying chronic care management for the patients we serve.”
Considering more than 11 % of the U.S. population has already been diagnosed with diabetes and the projected rise in diabetes among American youth and young adults, the need for innovative partnerships, technologies, and services focused on fully supporting people in effectively managing their diabetes has never been greater. That’s why CCS chose to assemble its Scientific Advisory Council and take a leadership role in reimagining how providers, health plans, and employers support their patients and members living with costly, debilitating chronic diseases. The following provides more details on the inaugural members of the Council:
- Alexander Ding, MD, MBA, is a practicing diagnostic and interventional radiologist, Associate Vice President of Physician Strategy and Medical Affairs at Humana, and a board member of the American Medical Association. He has deep expertise in nurturing physician-health plan relationships and in the advancement of digital health as a tool for patient engagement and empowerment.
- Karmeen Kulkarni, MS, RD, CD, CDCES, BC-ADM, is a global clinical leader in diabetes management with more than 30 years of experience. Prior to spearheading her own consulting group, she spent 15 years with Abbott as the director of Global Scientific Affairs. Ms. Kulkarni brings a unique understanding of integrating devices, technology, coaching, and clinical services to drive measurable impact on outcomes for patients living with diabetes.
- Steven Wittlin, MD, is an endocrinologist, frequently published author, and Director of Diabetes Services at the University of Rochester. His prior experience includes new modalities of therapy that integrate best practice approaches to medical devices, technology, and clinical services in the treatment of diabetes.
- Francine Kaufman, MD is a practicing pediatric endocrinologist, Distinguished Professor Emerita of Pediatrics at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California and Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and the former president of the American Diabetes Association. She was the Chief Medical Officer at Medtronic Diabetes and currently holds that position at Senseonics, Inc. Dr. Kaufman has been serving as an integral member of the CCS Strategic Advisory Board and will now be included as part of this new Scientific Advisory Council.
“CCS is fundamentally redefining how care should be provided to people who are facing the fear and information overload associated with the diagnosis of a chronic disease,” said Dr. Masturzo. “I am energized to work hand-in-hand with these talented council members to fast-track the development of new clinical solutions that prioritize a simpler, more effective approach to home-based care for those living with diabetes and other chronic diseases.”
To learn more about CCS, please visit CCSMed.com.
About CCS
CCS is a leading provider of clinical solutions and home-delivered medical supplies for those living with chronic conditions, particularly diabetes. CCS supports 150,000+ people living with chronic conditions in the United States and delivers more than 1.2 million shipments of medical supplies directly to their homes each year. The company works specifically with health plans, employers, and providers to offer both technology and hands-on educational services to holistically support members living with diabetes. After serving individuals for more than 25 years, CCS has the experience, data, and relationships in place to create a new era of home-based, proactive chronic care management. Entities managed by Riva Ridge Capital LP are the primary shareholder of CCS. To learn more about CCS, please visit CCSMed.com; LinkedIn; and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005076/en/
CONTACT: AMP COMMS.
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH DIABETES HEALTH MANAGED CARE MEDICAL SUPPLIES
SOURCE: CCS
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/01/2023 07:45 AM/DISC: 02/01/2023 07:46 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005076/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.