CData Software, the leading provider of real-time connectivity solutions, today announced that CData Sync is now available on SAP ® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. CData Sync integrates with SAP HANA, SAP Business One, SAP BusinessObjects, SAP Concur and more, delivering robust data integration to the data sources and databases organizations leverage every day. With more than 270 real-time, fully managed data connectors, CData Sync gives businesses the flexibility to connect all the data across their tech stack to drive cohesive business processes and fuel business initiatives.
“CData Sync provides organizations with a powerful solution to integrate mass volumes of data to and from the data sources that matter to them,” said Amit Sharma, CData co-founder and CEO. “Now, it’s even easier for SAP users to replicate, move, transform, and store their data for vital business initiatives, including BI and reporting, operational excellence, cloud migration, and more.”
Now available for download on SAP Store, CData Sync enables users to easily build and deploy high-performance data pipelines from SAP applications both on-premises or in the cloud. CData Sync customers can securely move data to and from any location, automate data replication with Change Data Capture (CDC) and near real-time incremental updates, and execute ETL and ELT processes using dbt Core, dbt Cloud, or custom SQL transformations.
SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree. Download a free trial of CData Sync from the SAP Store.
CData is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge ® program, which provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.
About CData Software
CData Software is the real-time data connectivity company. Our self-service data products and connectivity solutions provide universal access to live data from hundreds of popular on-premises and cloud applications. Millions of users worldwide rely on CData to enable advanced analytics, boost cloud adoption, streamline operations, and create a more connected business. Consumable by any user, accessible within any application, and built for all enterprises, CData is redefining data-driven business. Learn more at www.cdata.com, or reach a representative via email at info@cdata.com.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
