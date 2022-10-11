NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--
Today, Inc. revealed that leading IT systems integrator, CDI ( Computer Design & Integration, LLC), is No. 4360 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“It is incredibly rewarding for us to make this prestigious list,” said Rich Falcone, CEO & President, CDI. “CDI started from humble beginnings and has grown into one of the world’s leading IT systems integrators. We are building a high-tech dynasty here, led by some of the best and brightest in the industry. I want to thank Inc. for this recognition, thank our clients for their trust, and thank the entire CDI team for their steadfast commitment to client success.”
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
“In the face of a global pandemic, supply chain challenges, and the potential for recession, CDI has not only remained a trusted, reliable source for our clients, but we have also increased our offerings,” said Will Huber, CTO, CDI. “CDI’s technology strategy and go-to-market are unique in this industry. Our team has been able to deliver on multi-discipline projects that cross technical boundaries, that other integrators simply do not have the capabilities to do. This ranking is a testament to how far we’ve come but, for us, the sky is the limit.”
CDI has experienced historic growth over the past three years, nearly tripling their headcount and revenue. Founded in a New Jersey garage in 1995, the IT systems integrator has grown into an award-winning, internationally renowned firm with employees across the world. Rather than focusing on specific partners and solutions, like their competition, CDI takes a partner-agnostic approach and features technology experts for all IT business needs. Today. CDI works with over 200 of the world’s top technology companies and is of the highest-level partnership with giants like Dell Technologies, VMware, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Cisco, Microsoft, and more.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About CDI (Computer Design & Integration LLC):
Founded in 1995, CDI has corporate headquarters in New York City and office locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Ireland, and the UK. The firm has been recognized as one of the top IT solutions providers in the world, offering clients and businesses of all sizes the most up-to-date hybrid IT technology solutions. CDI continually focuses on achieving client satisfaction by developing and implementing digital solutions that enhance day-to-day workflow processes, and combines the required experience, exceptional talent, quality assurance, and stability needed to solve today’s most complex business challenges.
For more information, visit cdillc.com or email contactus@cdillc.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005825/en/
CONTACT: Nick Sero
CDI
412-759-3141
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE NETWORKS CONSULTING
SOURCE: Computer Design & Integration, LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/11/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 10/11/2022 09:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005825/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.