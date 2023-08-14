AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 14, 2023--
CDK Global Inc., the leading automotive retail software provider, today announced the launch of the CDK Dealership Xperience, an open and integrated platform that transforms how dealers sell and service cars and operate their businesses simply in a modern and digital world. The new platform provides a foundation of proven, built-in functionality that unifies workflows at the dealership into a single experience, resulting in increased employee proficiency and elevated consumer experiences.
“Digital transformation has long been present in other industries – from financial services to health care to manufacturing. Each industry has examined the experiences of their end users, reviewed their own processes, and implemented the right technologies to better deliver what their customers need,” said Brian MacDonald, president and chief executive officer, CDK Global. “For automotive retailers to successfully adapt and thrive alongside rapidly changing consumer expectations, they must fundamentally change and simplify how their dealerships operate. Similarly, it means changing our approach and investing in a new platform that integrates workflows across all areas of the dealership.”
The Foundations Suite is at the heart of CDK Dealership Xperience platform, which extends the ability for dealers to operate their entire business on one platform while increasing control over the consumer’s retail journey digitally from start to finish. It includes:
- CDK’s industry-leading DMS technology paired with highly sought features that modernize the front office with digital retailing, e-signing, and a desking solution that will shorten the deal process for dealers and consumers.
- Powerful accounting capabilities, digital document archiving, and AI-assisted business management to strengthen overall dealership operations.
- Online service scheduling, digital service recommendations and faster, more-accurate receiving with parts scanning to maximize efficiency in Fixed Operations.
The CDK Foundations Suite also seamlessly integrates with three new, additional advanced solution suites—the CDK Modern Retail Suite, the CDK Fixed Operations Suite, and the CDK Intelligence Suite —to expand dealers’ business potential while further accelerating performance.
The CDK Dealership Xperience is available now, with the Foundations Suite being granted to existing CDK DMS customers with free implementation at the time of contract renewal.
“With the CDK Dealership Xperience, we’re leveraging our depth of experience and unique ability to deliver solutions at scale to ensure all dealers are equipped to handle the needs of the changing automotive retail landscape,” said MacDonald. “We believe in the value and impact dealers have on our industry every day, and we’re proud to continue investing in their success.”
For more information, please visit https://www.cdkglobal.com/dealership-xperience-platform.
About CDK Global, Inc.
CDK Global is a leading provider of cloud-based software to dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) across automotive and related industries. The Company’s cloud-based, software as a service (“SaaS”) platform enables dealerships to manage their end-to-end business operations including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. By automating and streamlining critical workflows, the integrated platform of modern solutions enables dealers to sell and service more vehicles by creating simple and convenient experiences for customers and improves their financial and operational performance.
