CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--
Syntellis Performance Solutions, the leading provider of enterprise performance management software, data and intelligence solutions, today announced a multi-year contract with Cedarville University — a private Christian university in Ohio — to support its new financial transformation initiatives.
Cedarville University selected Syntellis’ Axiom™ Higher Education suite to enhance its budgeting and forecasting processes through a single integrated, cloud-based software platform. By leveraging near real-time data to acquire actionable insights, Axiom will empower Cedarville University with best-practice methodologies to develop accurate and transparent budgets, accelerate informed decision making, helping Cedarville adapt to shifting market conditions and advance financial plans.
Additionally, Cedarville University will leverage Axiom’s Allocation module which will support the university’s Program Profitability initiative to bring more efficiency and transparency into the departmental budgeting processes. The university previously used outdated planning functions, internally created legacy systems and spreadsheet-based processes that were less efficient and more costly.
Syntellis’ Axiom Higher Education suite integrates with source systems, such as general ledger, human resources, and student systems — including Cedarville’s existing Ellucian systems — to provide near real-time access to data, streamlined budgeting and planning processes, and improved decision-making and stakeholder collaboration. By adopting solutions to modernize the finance office, Cedarville University will have the capability to shorten budget cycles, forecast more accurately and identify variances and outliers for quick remediation.
“In today’s ever-changing business environment, universities must quickly model and adapt their financial plans to optimize performance,” said Flint Brenton, CEO of Syntellis Performance Solutions. “We are thrilled to empower the finance professionals at Cedarville University with the capabilities to manage financial planning and analysis and long-range business planning. We’re committed to building a valued and long-term working partnership with this distinguished institution so they can continue to serve their students and community with excellence.”
About Syntellis Performance Solutions
Syntellis Performance Solutions provides innovative enterprise performance management software, data and analytics solutions for higher education institutions. Our powerful budgeting, financial planning, and analytics solutions help colleges and universities elevate financial performance and transform vision into reality. With leading institutions using our flexible, powerful, intuitive Axiom software to manage nearly $60 billion in revenue and $100 billion in endowments combined with top satisfaction rankings from BPM Partners for the past eight years, our proven industry expertise helps college and universities acquire insights, accelerate decisions and advance their business plans. For more information, please visit www.syntellis.com.
About Cedarville University
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 5,082 undergraduate, graduate, and dual enrolled high school students in more than 175 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio, recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, high graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and the #4 national ranking by the Wall Street Journal for student engagement. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.
Syntellis Social Networks
LinkedIn: Syntellis Performance Solutions
Twitter: @Syntellis
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005842/en/
CONTACT: Kaileigh Higgins
978-944-1028
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HOSPITALS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE PRACTICE MANAGEMENT HEALTH DATA ANALYTICS UNIVERSITY EDUCATION
SOURCE: Syntellis Performance Solutions
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/11/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 10/11/2022 09:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005842/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.